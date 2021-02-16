Halftime: Purdue 30, Michigan State 27

Purdue's shooting woes have followed it home from Minneapolis.

After going 2 for 17 from beyond the arc in a loss to Minnesota on Thursday, the Boilermakers missed all seven of their shots from 3-point range at halftime.

Despite those struggles, the Boilers are ahead 30-27 after 20 minutes, in large part because the Spartans have been shooting even worse. At the break, Michigan State is hitting just 34% of its field goal attempts and is 3 for 10 from beyond the arc. It was a real rock fight in the first half in West Lafayette and the shots weren't missing by narrow margins, either – there were enough bricks to build a house.

Purdue's real saving grace, as it was against the Spartans in East Lansing on Jan. 8, was the play of its bigs, Trevion Williams and Zach Edey. With a lid seemingly on the rim when the Boilers shot from the outside, they tried to get the ball inside as often as possible and Williams and Edey were able to score from the post. Williams scored on the game's first two possessions from inside and has 12 points and four rebounds at halftime, while Edey has chipped in with six points, two rebounds and a block. The Spartans simply have no answer for either one – Edey drove that home when he went straight through Michigan State's longest, most athletic big man, Marcus Bingham, for a basket and a foul midway through the half – and have thus far declined to send double teams at either of them. That could change if Purdue's poor outside shooting doesn't improve, but for now the Boilermakers' best offense is to simply continue to feed the post over and over again until Michigan State proves it can stop it. To their credit, Williams and Edey are working incredibly hard to get position down low and the Boilers should reward them.

Williams and Edey have combined for 9 of Purdue's 14 field goals at the half and at some point the Boilermakers are going to have to get some production from their guards. That's especially true since Edey has three fouls and Williams has two. This has been a tightly-whistled game and it's likely that both will struggle with foul trouble throughout the second half. Purdue might have to go with a small lineup without either of the bigs at points, which has been a rarity this season. That gives even more responsibility to Brandon Newman, Jaden Ivey and Eric Hunter Jr. to produce. Hunter and Ivey each had at least one nice basket down the stretch of the first half and it seems likely Purdue will need a lot more of that down the stretch. Attacking the rim, especially in a game like this where fouls have been plentiful, is the key. The Boilermakers can't settle for outside shots.

Purdue is leading at halftime in large part because Michigan State hasn't been able to make shots, really from anywhere. The Spartans went just 4 for 8 at the foul line and two of their 3s came from big man Joey Hauser on back-to-back possessions late in the first half. The Spartans have generally played better, out-rebounding Purdue 21-15 and continuing to get to the rim to put Williams and Edey in difficult defensive positions. At some point, one of these teams will knock down a string of shots in a row and that could well swing the game.

