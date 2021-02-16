Pregame: Purdue (13-8, 8-6 Big Ten) vs. Michigan State (10-8, 4-8)

Purdue is going to get Michigan State's best shot.

The Spartans are in an unfamiliar position: losers of five of their last seven and on the outside looking in at the NCAA Tournament conversation, not even really on the bubble at this point. They've made every tournament that has been held since 1998, but their tournament hopes this year took a significant blow Saturday, when the Spartans got blown off the floor by Iowa at home, falling 88-58.

All of that leads us into tonight. Michigan State and coach Tom Izzo have spent the last few days talking about re-setting the season and focusing only on the last eight games of the Big Ten schedule rather than anything that came before. To go along with that, there is almost certainly a focus on getting off to a good start against the Boilermakers tonight at Mackey Arena and Purdue will have to match the energy of a desperate team playing for its tournament life.

Michigan State certainly got off to a good start the last time these teams met, in East Lansing on Jan. 8. The Spartans led 31-16 at halftime and were up by as many as 17 in the second half before Purdue came roaring back to win 55-54 behind 22 second-half points from Trevion Williams and a terrific defensive performance in the final minute that featured an essential steal on an inbounds pass.

In that first matchup, the Boilermakers went just 3 for 24 from 3-point range and they are coming off a 2-for-17 outside shooting game against Minnesota. Purdue is a much better shooting team from the outside than it has shown in recent weeks and coach Matt Painter believes that part of the problem is shot selection. He's talked repeatedly about how his team's turnover numbers seem low, but that there are 5-8 shots per contest that are essentially turnovers because they have such little chance of going in and a similarly small chance of an offensive rebound. Beyond those shooting decisions each half that could be fixed, Purdue simply needs to keep shooting and hoping its shooting talent eventually wins out. It would help if Sasha Stefanovic, one of the Big Ten's best 3-point shooters, returned to form. He's 0 for 5 from beyond the arc and 0 for 7 from the field overall in two games since returning from his coronavirus layoff. He said that he didn't expect to have a lot of rust when he came back and admitted that may have been somewhat naïve.

That poor shooting – 24.6% from 3-point range in February – puts extra pressure on Purdue's talented big men. Thankfully for the Boilermakers, Trevion Williams and Zach Edey have delivered despite that pressure. The pair combined for 37 points and 12 rebounds (24 and 10 for Williams) in the loss to Minnesota, but the fact that the Boilermakers still lost despite that production is a sign that the bigs can't do everything. The guards – Stefanovic, Eric Hunter Jr., Brandon Newman, Jaden Ivey and even Isaiah Thompson – have to provide some scoring punch or at the very least knock down some outside shots when Williams and Edey get double-teamed, which will likely happen tonight. All five of those guards have had big scoring games in the past and they're all talented players, but there hasn't been a lot of consistency from that group recently, which is a large part of the reason Purdue has lost three of its last five.

The Boilermakers are still in play for a top-four seed in the Big Ten Tournament and the double bye that goes with it – they're in sixth, one game behind fourth-place Iowa with Wisconsin in between – but they have to start stringing wins together and they can't afford to lose any more games against teams near the bottom of the league standings. Shockingly, that describes Michigan State this season. This is a game Purdue needs to have, otherwise its NCAA Tournament prospects might begin to look somewhat less secure than had been previously assumed.

dsinn@jg.net