Purdue beats Michigan State, 75-65, sweeps season series

Trevion Williams scored a season-high 28 points, including eight in the last 4:45 to help Purdue close out Michigan State and win 75-65 at Mackey Arena tonight as a snowstorm raged outside.

3 Takeaways

Can anybody here make a shot?: Purdue has good shooters on its team. Sasha Stefanovic, Brandon Newman, Eric Hunter Jr. and even Mason Gillis and Aaron Wheeler are all capable of knocking down shots from the outside and have done so on a regular basis at times in the past. But right now, the Boilermakers just can't seem to get any shots to fall from 3-point range. They missed their first seven shots from beyond the arc tonight, not hitting one until the 15:30 mark of the second half, and in February they are now shooting 24.6% from beyond the arc (17 of 69), including 3 for 12 tonight. Part of the problem is that Sasha Stefanovic has not been himself since he came back from his 2 1/2-week coronavirus layoff. One of the best 3-point shooters in the Big Ten, Stefanovic is 0 for 7 from beyond the arc and 0 for 10 overall in the three games since his return and he did not even take a shot until 13:56 remained in the game tonight. He has not scored in two games and is clearly feeling his way through some rust. That's a tough break for Purdue because the Crown Point native was playing the best basketball of his career before he got sick. But it's not only Stefanovic. Newman was 0 for 3 from deep tonight, while Jaden Ivey was 1 for 3. Eric Hunter Jr. also missed one badly in the first half, but he made Purdue's first 3 in the second half. Speaking of which ...

Purdue desperately needed one of its guards to step up and after about 15 minutes of a completely big-man-dominated offense in the first half, the veteran Hunter finally took charge. He drove to the rim for a couple of nice baskets late in the opening half to keep the Boilermakers in front and then got Purdue off to a fast start early in the second half with a nice slip to the hoop for a layup. After badly missing that first 3-pointer, he made his next six field goal attempts and finished 6 for 8 from the field for 15 points. After a five-game stretch in which Hunter failed to score double digits once, Purdue's most experienced guard has had two straight terrific games, shooting 75% from the field combined and averaging 14.5 points. He's a creative offensive player and if he gets going while continuing to play his usual bulldog defense, he's one of the better all-around guards in the Big Ten. Zach Edey is growing up before our eyes: Williams has been terrific almost all season, but Purdue's potential has climbed a level in recent weeks because Edey has morphed into maybe the best backup center in college basketball. He had 10 points on 4-for-8 shooting tonight, giving him three straight double-digit scoring games for the first time in his college career. He also had five rebounds and a block and is overall much more smooth and sure of himself on the court than he was earlier in the season. He's become much better at not fouling when he posts up – although he did commit one offensive foul tonight – and his recognition of when he can simply power through someone with his exceptional size is growing, as well. He's also improved defensively, getting better in rotations and learning to play straight up and down so he commits fewer fouls on that end, as well. That has allowed him to play bigger minutes, which has let Williams stay fresh at all times. The Boilers' big man combo is a good as any in college basketball and Edey, while the junior partner, is an invaluable piece of that.

Player of the Game: Trevion Williams

Williams had his full arsenal of crafty post moves on display tonight, scoring from every conceivable angle against a Michigan State defense that tried everything to stop him. He went 13 for 21 from the field and when the Spartans finally started sending extra defenders at him in the second half, he showed off his elite passing skills, dishing three assists. He also had six rebounds, a block and a steal. In two games against Michigan State this year, Williams has 54 points. He could have had an even bigger game, but went just 2 of 6 at the foul line.

Tip-ins

Purdue has won four straight over Michigan State, its longest streak against the Spartans in more than 20 years. ... The Boilermakers (63) and Spartans (60) are Nos. 1 and 2 in the Big Ten in conference victories over the last five seasons. ... Michigan State took a bus to West Lafayette on Monday because of the snow storm that swept across the Midwest on Monday night and into Tuesday. ... The Spartans out-rebounded Purdue 36-28. ... Purdue had a 48-24 advantage in points in the paint. ... Spartans guard Foster Loyer is the older brother of Homestead guard and Purdue class of 2022 commit Fletcher Loyer. The elder Loyer had no points tonight while playing with a special sleeve on an injured shoulder. ... The Boilermakers were 16 for 24 at the foul line, while Michigan State was 12 for 18.

What's Next?

The Boilermakers are back in action Saturday when they travel to Lincoln, Nebraska, to take on the Cornhuskers (5-12, 1-9 Big Ten) at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The game will tip off at 5:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network. The 'Huskers are in last place in the Big Ten, but have played better lately, nearly upsetting Illinois on Friday before falling in overtime and then earning their first Big Ten win Sunday with a victory over Penn State. They lost 64-50 to Maryland tonight.

