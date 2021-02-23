Purdue opens football season-ticket sales

Purdue football has opened football season-ticket renewals, the Boilermakers announced today.

The Boilers have home games against non-conference opponent Oregon State (Sept. 4), followed by conference opponents Illinois (Sept. 25), Minnesota (Oct. 2), Wisconsin (Oct. 23), Michigan State (Nov. 6) and Indiana (Nov. 27).

"We're looking forward to an exciting season in Ross-Ade Stadium and welcoming fans back to cheer on the Boilermakers," associate athletic director for strategic initiatives Tom Moreland said in a statement. "The passion and enthusiasm around our football program is evident by having increased season tickets from just over 11,000 in 2016 to more than 22,000 in 2019."

"We can't (wait) to sing Hail Purdue with thousands of our closest friends as we don the Old Gold and Black, and it is our goal to ensure customer satisfaction and work with each individual on their specific needs," he continued.

To purchase a season ticket, contact the ticket office at 765-494-3194 or sporttix@athletics.purdue.edu or visit PurdueSports.com.

In the event of coronavirus precautions restricting attendance, the Boilermakers said they will work with ticket-holders on requests for refunds, rollovers to 2022 or donations to the athletic department.

dsinn@jg.net