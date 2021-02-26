Let the record show that Jalon Pipkins didn't call “backboard.”

“It felt good and I was leaning, so from the angle that I saw it, I could see the ball hitting the backboard,” Pipkins said Friday, recounting his buzzer-beating 3-pointer that forced double-overtime Thursday at Green Bay, Wisconsin. “I knew it was money, I just didn't call it. I'm going to put it like that.”

Pipkins was chuckling as he spoke Friday, so it was hard to know just how confident he really had been about his epic shot that propelled the Mad Ants to an 89-84 upset victory over Green Bay in the first round of the Horizon League Tournament.

Jalon Pipkins comes in at No. 4 on tonight's #SCTop10 pic.twitter.com/1eeIhy26b4 — Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons Basketball (@MastodonMBB) February 26, 2021

The play looked to be a bit of a mess. Jarred Godfrey was at the top of the arc and lost control of the ball, as Green Bay's Lucas Stieber swatted away at it. Godfrey flicked the ball to Pipkins, who sent a high, arcing shot over the outstretched arms of Japannah Kellogg III.

The Mastodons have already named the play “Fumblerooski,” borrowing from the famed football trick play that involves intentionally putting the ball on the ground to confuse and misdirect the defense, and PFW coach Jon Coffman said what happened had sort of been intended: “It was part of the play but literally didn't look at all like the action. Jalon was supposed to get the shot or create it off of that. What a finish.”

But Coffman also joked that he's “the King of B.S.,” so it was hard to know how much the history of the shot has already been embellished.

After advancing to the Horizon League quarterfinals – they'll play at top-seeded Cleveland State on Tuesday – the 10th-seeded Mastodons are entitled to have some fun with us all.

Pipkins had a team-best 21 points, Godfrey had 18 and Demetric Horton 13 as the Mastodons (8-14, 6-14 in Horizon League) avenged two regular-season losses to the Phoenix (8-17, 8-12).

PFW opened double overtime with a 7-1 run that started and ended with jump shots from Pipkins, who had prophesized in his head earlier in the night that the game would end wildly.

“It's crazy,” he said. “Throughout the whole game, I felt like we weren't even playing our best basketball, but I kept saying to myself that something was going to play out. 'We're playing defense and we're doing stuff, so I've got a good feeling that something's going to play out.'”

Cleveland State (16-7, 16-4) may seem a formidable matchup, but the Mastodons have faced it four times already, including a 75-68 PFW victory Feb. 19 and a 67-55 loss Feb. 20 in which the Mastodons trailed by only five with 6:13 remaining at the Gates Center.

“They smacked us in the second half of that second game,” Coffman said. “So we've got edges all over the place and a little bit of a swagger to us.”

With the oddities of this season amid the pandemic, Coffman noted that it's difficult to judge teams by their records because of the various obstacles they've all endured, such as quarantines, canceled games and unbalanced schedules, so no one should count out PFW.

“We've been talking for the past week: 'Stay in the present, everybody's 0-0. It's tournament time.' More so than ever in my 22 years (coaching), this year the conference tournaments are the NCAA Tournament,” Coffman said. “When you talk about some of these blue bloods … if you look at Kentucky or Duke, they need a conference tournament, just like the 'Dons do, because they haven't been able to pad their résumés with non-conference and then you go into conference play where you're beating everybody up and you've been in different flows. So I absolutely think this (victory over Green Bay) is going to give us great energy.”

