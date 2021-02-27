Longtime Purdue radio announcer Larry Clisby passes away

Longtime Purdue radio announcer Larry Clisby died at his home in Florida this morning, the Boilermakers announced. He was 74.

Clisby was diagnosed with Stage 4 lung and metastatic brain cancer in June 2018.

“Cliz was more than just Purdue Basketball’s radio announcer. He was truly a part of our team and program for more than 40 years. He had close relationships with current and former players and we always considered him an extended part of our staff,” Purdue coach Matt Painter said in a statement. “While it’s a sad day for all of us and all our great fans, we should all feel fortunate that he was our program’s voice and cherish those memories of him calling games for the team he loved.”

Clisby was the Purdue radio broadcaster from 1982 until his retirement prior to this season. He called nearly 1,200 games in his career and became known for his trademark "Bullseye!" exclamation when a Boilermaker hit an outside shot.

The broadcaster was inducted into the Indiana Sportswriters and Sportscasters Hall of Fame in 2018. He was the voice of nine Boilermaker Big Ten titles, 28 NCAA Tournament appearances, three trips to the Elite Eight and a Big Ten Tournament championship.

"For the last 40-plus years, Purdue Basketball has been a big part of my life, but I am ready to enjoy retirement and watch the Boilermakers from afar,” Clisby said in a statement upon his retirement. “There have been many great moments working with this program over the last 40 years that I can’t begin to name them all. I want to thank Coach (Gene) Keady and Coach Painter and all of our listeners for all of their support and friendship. I will always be a huge Boilermaker fan."

