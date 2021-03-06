Boilers roll into Big Ten Tournament; Hoosiers looking for answers

WEST LAFAYETTE – Indiana and Purdue came into this afternoon's matchup at Mackey Arena heading in opposite directions and their paths only became more clear after 40 minutes against each other.

No. 23 Purdue, by virtue of its 67-58 victory over the Hoosiers, heads into the Big Ten Tournament on a five-game winning streak, the No. 4 seed in the toughest conference in the country. The Boilermakers have lately been led by a pair of freshmen, Zach Edey and Jaden Ivey, who combined for 37 points on nearly 74% shooting in Purdue's ninth straight victory in its rivalry with Indiana. This is a well-put-together group that, while not perfect, will be difficult to beat in March and has the confidence of a team that could make a deep NCAA Tournament run.

"We have talented guys, but we have good guys who came here to get their education and want their team to win," coach Matt Painter said. "That's a hard piece: 'what's my role and can my role go into a team concept?' That's an important piece for young guys. A lot of guys don't get that because they've always been the best- or second-best player on their team. ... We've had guys keep a great attitude. ... I want someone who wants to play and wants to play more, but also help us win and understand that this is about Purdue."

That mindset helped the Boilermakers, the youngest team in the Big Ten, finish 13-6 in conference play this season and Painter made sure to celebrate that achievement after the victory over the Hoosiers.

"I think it's great," Painter said of the conclusion of the regular season. "I told our guys afterwards (the season) was a championship effort. ... We had the same record as the champion from the year before. For the youngest team in the league, that's something we can build off of. And that's what we want to do is build off that and play good in the Big Ten Tournament and get ready for the NCAA Tournament. Proud of our guys for hanging in there."

Purdue will not play until the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament thanks to the double bye that the top four seeds enjoy. That will give the Boilermakers some time to bask in their latest victory over the Hoosiers, which wasn't a particularly pretty performance – Purdue turned the ball over 15 times and Painter said his team lacked concentration at times, leading to the giveaways – but was yet another showcase for the team's youth and depth. Edey had 20 points and nine rebounds, Ivey had 17 points and a couple of acrobatic finishes, Sasha Stefanovic had eight points, six assists and four rebounds and Purdue won the rebounding battle 37-24. The Boilermakers' domination of Indiana continued as they extended their winning streak in the in-state rivalry to match the program's longest since the mid-1930s.

It's very likely that when the NCAA Tournament is held entirely in Indiana in two weeks, Purdue will be the state's only representative. No Indiana, no Butler, no Notre Dame – the Boilermakers will stand alone as the face of basketball in the Basketball State and with the amount of young talent that occupies their roster right now, it seems likely the gap between the Gold and Black and the field will only continue to grow in the next 2-3 years.

Painter is the man most responsible for that gap, but he took time to praise his coaching staff, including graduate assistant Grady Eifert, a Bishop Dwenger grad, after the game.

"P.J. Thompson and Grady Eifert, our graduate assistants, put in a lot of time with the guys and they're very beneficial because they've been through a lot of the struggles," Painter said. "You go through some things (as a player) your first year or two and it's hard, but if guys can find their way through it and deal with that adversity they become pretty good players. ... P.J. and Grady are good guys to lean on because they've been through that and had a lot of success, so both of them are going to be really good coaches."

As for Indiana, the Hoosiers suffered their fifth consecutive loss, putting an exclamation point on a dismal finish to the regular season, the team's first sub-.500 campaign since 2010-11. The script was a familiar one: Indiana played hard and executed relatively well for large portions of the game, but couldn't find a way to hit enough outside shots. The Hoosiers went 5 for 23 from 3-point range and are making just 16% from long distance in the last two games. Missing leading 3-point shooter Armaan Franklin certainly hurts, but not having anyone else on the roster than can knock down 3s even semi-consistently in the biggest games of the season is a huge problem. Coach Archie Miller said the Hoosiers got about 11 good looks from 3-point range in the first half. The Hoosiers went 1 for 13 in that half.

To give Miller his due, the Hoosiers played extremely hard and had a lot of energy all afternoon, more energy than I've seen from their bench all season. A lot of teams would have quit a couple of weeks ago and it's clear that, despite the losses piling up, Indiana still believes in its coaching staff and veteran leadership, if nothing else. Playing hard isn't enough, especially in a program the caliber of Indiana's, but the Hoosiers have refused to be embarrassed down the stretch this season, even as it would've been pretty easy to pack it in.

"Our guys played extremely hard, I'm proud of them, I thought they competed all the way through," Miller said. "We're just struggling shooting the ball. ... You're not going to be able to win in this league without shooting the ball a little bit."

Indiana now enters the Big Ten Tournament as the No. 10 seed, bruised – Franklin and Race Thompson are both question marks in terms of health – worn down and searching for answers. They'll play Thursday with their season on the line, but don't expect any miracle tournament run. This is a bunch that seems destined for the NIT after another lost season in the now half-decade-long rebuild in Bloomington that has no end in sight.

