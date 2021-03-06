Halftime: No. 23 Purdue 29, Indiana 20

WEST LAFAYETTE – Indiana won the first battle, but Purdue is winning the war.

The Hoosiers got off to a nearly ideal start, bringing a huge amount of energy on both ends of the floor and racing out to a seven-point lead in the opening minutes. Indiana's bench was as loud and into the game as we've seen all season and Purdue turned the ball over four times in the first four minutes while going 0 for 4 from the field. IU had a chance to really put some distance between itself and the Boilermakers before Purdue could get its feet under it, but the Hoosiers missed several wide-open 3s in the early going and the moment passed.

The rest of the first half went much more according to script. The Boilermakers had raced in front by the under-12 timeout thanks to two baskets and an assist from center Zach Edey and they are up 29-20 at halftime. Edey has six points and four rebounds and the Hoosiers are shooting 1 for 13 from 3-point range after going 2 for 20 against Michigan State. IU missed its first seven 3s.

Purdue is pretty clearly the better team and it's going to take a sensational defensive effort from the Hoosiers to find a way to win this game. Indiana's strategy on that end of the floor in the early going involved sending aggressive double teams at Trevion Williams whenever he touched the ball and then rotating when he passed out of them. The Hoosiers were disciplined in those rotations and kept Purdue in check for the most part. When Edey came in, however, Indiana stopped doubling the post and Edey recognized it and went to work. Trayce Jackson-Davis just isn't big enough to slow down the 7-foot-4 freshman and it will be interesting to see if the Hoosiers change their coverage of Edey in the second half and double him as aggressively as they did Williams. If not, Purdue might want to play Edey big minutes and feed him the ball as often as possible.

The problem for the Hoosiers – and the saving grace for Purdue, which didn't play a great half defensively overall – is a familiar one: lack of shooting. Indiana is making just 30% from the field despite once again running some pretty good offense and getting out in transition off of Purdue's eight turnovers. It's the same frustrating formula that sunk the Hoosiers against the Spartans on Tuesday: decent play combined with an inability to actually convert the opportunities the offense provides. Rob Phinisee's play is a perfect example. Phinisee, who played well against Michigan State, played aggressively and well for the most part in the first half. He got in the lane, worked his way for open shots and had three assists. Unfortunately for him and IU, he didn't make any of his open jumpers and is just 2 of 7 from the field. You just can't win that way in college basketball.

In a mark of how well Purdue has played recently, the Boilermakers are shooting 48% from the field and yet it feels like the Boilers had a subpar half. Williams turned the ball over three times and took only one shot, but Edey has picked up the slack and Sasha Stefanovic made a couple of timely 3s. On defense, the Boilermakers limited Jackson-Davis, who had 25 points in the first matchup between these teams, to just four points on five shot attempts. They've executed the game plan well, if not to perfection and are in good position to win their ninth in a row in this series.

dsinn@jg.net