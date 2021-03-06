Pregame: No. 23 Purdue (17-8, 12-6 Big Ten) vs. Indiana (12-13, 7-11)

WEST LAFAYETTE – Back in November, it wasn't clear that we would reach this point, but we've made it to the end of the Big Ten regular season. Fittingly, Indiana and Purdue close out the campaign against one another with their second meeting of the season, this time in Mackey Arena after the Boilermakers won the initial clash 81-69 in Bloomington on Jan. 14.

At that point in the season, these teams seemed relatively evenly matched, with Purdue winning in large part because of an out-of-character 11-for-17 performance from 3-point range. Seven weeks later, however, the Boilermakers have clearly grown significantly more in the latter portion of the season and the gap between them and the Hoosiers yawns bigger than ever. Purdue is on its way to a likely top five seed in the NCAA Tournament and can clinch a double bye in the Big Ten Tournament with a victory today. Indiana, on the other hand, is headed for its fifth straight season without an NCAA Tournament appearance and needs to show some improvement to even reach the pared-down NIT this season. The Hoosiers have lost four in a row and are mostly playing for pride today as they try to build some momentum for the miracle Big Ten Tournament run it will take to reach the Big Dance. Snapping an eight-game losing streak against the Boilers, the longest streak for Purdue in the series since 1929-35, would certainly be a confidence booster.

That will be far easier said than done, however. The Boilermakers have won four games in a row and are far ahead of the development curve many believed they'd be on this season. Freshmen Jaden Ivey and Zach Edey have played like bona fide stars in recent games, taking some of the load off Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award finalist Trevion Williams. Williams, on whom Purdue relied for so much offense earlier in the season, has averaged just 9.7 points on eight shots in the last three games, in part because of some foul trouble and in part because other Boilers have shown an ability to carry the load. Add to that the re-emergence of Sasha Stefanovic after some down games following his return from a coronavirus layoff and the suddenly red-hot Aaron Wheeler – the reserve, who was shooting just 20% from 3-point range only a few weeks ago, is 5 of 6 from beyond the arc in the last three games and is affecting the game in myriad ways with his athleticism – Purdue is looking like the best thing to be in early March: a tough out. The Boilers clinch the No. 4 seed in the Big Ten Tournament with a win today or an Ohio State loss to Illinois later this afternoon.

To pull off an upset of the surging Boilermakers, Indiana is going to need a much better shooting performance than it had against Michigan State on Tuesday, when the Hoosiers went 2 for 20 from 3-point range. It will help if Trayce Jackson-Davis is more involved than he was against the Spartans – he had a season-low nine points on just 1-for-5 shooting – but don't count on it. Jackson-Davis had 25 points in the first matchup against the Boilers and Williams made clear that Purdue will try to blanket the Indiana star and make someone else beat them. That's a more difficult task for Indiana with second-leading scorer Armaan Franklin out with a foot injury, but if Rob Phinisee continues his late-season resurgence (he had 16 points and played aggressively against the Spartans), Indiana could make Purdue regret paying too much attention to the 2019 Indiana Mr. Basketball. In good news for the Hoosiers, forward Race Thompson, who had a minor procedure after taking a shot to his already-injured face against Michigan State, is out on the court warming up and in uniform. He was considered a game-time decision, but it seems likely he'll play.

In the end, Purdue is still the better team, but Indiana has seemingly not given up on the season and should play with plenty of pride in a rivalry matchup if nothing else. The 213th meeting between these teams starts in less than an hour.

