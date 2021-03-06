Purdue beats Indiana, 67-58, ninth straight win in rivalry

WEST LAFAYETTE – Zach Edey scored 20 points and grabbed nine rebounds and Jaden Ivey added 17 points to lead No. 23 Purdue to yet another victory over Indiana, 67-58 at Mackey Arena this afternoon. Al Durham led the Hoosiers with 14 points.

Purdue finishes the regular season 18-8 and 13-6 in Big Ten play, while Indiana concludes its schedule 12-14 and 7-12.

3 Takeaways

A familiar script: Indiana lost a game because it didn't make jump shots. That is the most common reason for Hoosiers losses in the last four years and it played out again today. IU ran decent offense against the Boilermakers, working the ball in and out in the half-court and getting out in transition or the secondary break as often as possible off of Purdue's 15 turnovers. That offensive performance resulted in plenty of open looks for the the Hoosiers, especially from beyond the 3-point line and Indiana simply refused to take advantage of them. After going 2 for 20 from deep against Michigan State on Tuesday, IU was 5 of 23 today, including 1 for 13 in the first half. Not only were the Hoosiers missing, but many of the misses weren't even particularly close on open shots – Anthony Leal, Khristian Lander, Jerome Hunter and Al Durham each tossed up an airball or a shot off the backboard from 3-point range. Again, this isn't a surprising development, we've seen it happen again and again for four years and the inability to fix it is the biggest factor holding this program back.

Purdue probably should have won this game going away. Indiana was able to keep the game close for much of the afternoon because of a sloppy offensive performance from the Boilermakers, whose turnovers led to 14 Indiana points. Though Purdue was able to win against its rivals yet again, the Boilermakers were a little lackadaisical with the ball and did not look like the well-oiled offensive machine that Painter wants his team to be heading into the NCAA Tournament. Trevion Williams in particular struggled against consistent double-teams from Indiana, scoring just six points on four shots and turning the ball over five times. Edey picked up the slack, but the Boilers' best player is scuffling somewhat heading into the postseason. On defense, Indiana got far too many open looks, from beyond the arc and on baseline cuts to the rim, and although the Boilers handled Trayce Jackson-Davis well, it's easy to see how a better team would have exploited some of Purdue's missed defensive rotations. Indiana is not that team, but the Boilermakers will soon see plenty of teams that are capable of doing so and they'll have to be better than they were today. We made it: The regular season is over for Indiana and Purdue. In November, it was far from clear that we'd get to this point and it was even less clear that we'd get here with both teams having played 95% of their scheduled Big Ten games. Between the Hoosiers and Boilermakers, there was only one positive test for coronavirus during the season (Sasha Stefanovic) and neither team had to cancel a game because of an outbreak within its own program. That speaks to the incredible sacrifice players on both rosters made, staying out of unsafe situations so they could stay on the court as much as possible. As the game was being played, fans were sitting socially-distanced on the field at Ross-Ade Stadium watching the game on the football stadium's video board. Here's hoping those fans can be back making Mackey and Assembly Hall roar next season once its safe.

Player of the Game: Zach Edey

Indiana was able to slow down Williams, but it simply couldn't stop the 7-foot-4 freshman. Edey went 8 for 10 from the field and three of his baskets came in a 3:41 stretch in the second half to help keep Purdue in front. It was his second straight 20-point performance (the second of his career) and had a block and dished off a couple of nice passes to Aaron Wheeler for points. He has scored in double figures in five of his last seven games after not doing so for 13 straight.

Tip-ins

This was the 213th meeting between the in-state rivals. ... Purdue has won nine games in a row in the series, the longest streak for either team since IU won 13 straight from 1949 to 1955 and the longest for Purdue since it won nine consecutive matchups from 1929 to 1935. ... Indiana coach Archie Miller is 0-7 against Purdue in four seasons. ... The Boilermakers clinched the No. 4 seed in the Big Ten Tournament with the win and the double bye that goes with it. They have won five in a row. ... Indiana has lost five in a row and finishes the regular season under .500 for the first time since 2010-11. ... Purdue completed its 2020-21 home schedule with an 11-1 record. ... The Boilermakers did not have Senior Day festivities because for the first time in history there are no seniors on the team. ... These are the two youngest teams in the Big Ten. ... Purdue has held 15 straight opponents to 72 points or fewer, the third-longest streak in the country. ... Jackson-Davis came into the game No. 2 in the country in free throw attempts at 215 and went 4 of 7 from the line today. He had 12 points and five rebounds. ... Purdue was without true freshman Ethan Morton, who was away from the team for his grandfather's funeral. ... Purdue held a 37-24 rebounding advantage and a 33-6 advantage in bench points. ... Indiana's Rob Phinisee had 10 points, six rebounds and four assists. ... IU's Jerome Hunter had 10 points in the second half (12 in the game) on 4-for-4 shooting. ... Indiana was without second-leading scorer Armaan Franklin, who missed his third straight game with a foot injury. In addition, starting forward Race Thompson, who was already wearing a mask for a facial injury, appeared to suffer an ankle injury in the second half and did not return after hobbling off the court.

What's Next?

After clinching the double bye in the conference tournament, Purdue gets a free pass to the quarterfinals and will not play until Friday against a team to determined. The game will tip off around 1 p.m. at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.

Indiana, meanwhile, is locked into the No. 10 seed, the last of the single byes in the tournament. The Hoosiers will play the No. 7 seed at around 6:30 p.m. Thursday, also on the Big Ten Network. The 7-seed is yet to be determined, but it could be Maryland or Rutgers depending on Maryland's matchup with Penn State on Sunday.

