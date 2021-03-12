Big Ten Tournament Pregame: (4) Purdue (18-8) vs. (5) Ohio State (19-8)

Purdue enters the Big Ten Tournament as one of the hottest teams in the conference, winners of a league-best five in a row and 11 of its last 14 games. Although they have already long ago secured an NCAA Tournament spot, the Boilermakers can continue to chase a higher seed with each victory they add to their total at the conference tournament this week.

More important than the difference between a No. 4 and a No. 5 seed at the Big Dance, however, is that the Boilers use this week's games to continue to get better, as coach Matt Painter emphasized earlier this week. Purdue is the youngest team in the league and has had an outstanding season for a team with that distinction, but that also means that it still has significant room to grow.

Each game the Boilermakers play is another opportunity for its freshmen to learn and improve. That especially seems to apply to center Zach Edey, who has blossomed into something of a go-to scorer at the end of the season, averaging 20.5 points in the last two games.

Purdue will certainly be tested today against No. 5 seed Ohio State in the quarterfinals. The Boilermakers beat the Buckeyes twice during the regular season -- before a season-ending four-game losing streak, Ohio State was 18-4, and two of its losses were to Purdue -- and both games came down to the wire.

The latter matchup, a 67-65 win in Columbus on Jan. 19, broke Purdue's way when freshman Jaden Ivey drilled a 3 with just seconds remaining after struggling with his jump shot for much of the season. Ivey had a then-career-high 15 points in that game, and that was really the first time it became clear how much Purdue could rely on him to get his own shot if the Boilermakers needed a basket. He's become one of the Big Ten's most explosive players late in the season and it's possible the confidence boost he got from that shot made it possible.

Also in that last game against the Buckeyes, Sasha Stefanovic scored 15 points. It was a notable 15 because it was the only game of Stefanovic's career at Purdue in which he's scored in double figures without hitting a 3-pointer.

Ohio State made a concerted effort to run him off the arc when he caught the ball and the Crown Point native responded by shot-faking and getting into lane just about whenever he wanted. It ended up being a showcase of the redshirt junior's significantly improved ability to finish around the rim, but unfortunately for the Boilermakers he contracted COVID-19 just days after the Ohio State game and the momentum of his season stalled for several weeks.

He has rounded back into form late in the year and has supplanted Brandon Newman in the starting lineup because of his all-around offensive productivity -- he has 14 assists in Purdue's last two games.

The Buckeyes have also already clinched an NCAA Tournament berth, but unlike Purdue they did not end the regular season on a high note. The four-game losing streak they suffered through at the end of the campaign -- including three losses against top 10 opponents Illinois, Michigan and Iowa -- dropped them out of the top four seeds in the conference tournament and forced them to play a hard-fought game against Minnesota just to reach today's quarterfinals.

The Golden Gophers mounted a furious comeback after trailing by 12 with 2:14 to go, but Ohio State prevailed 79-75. Still, that was one of the more physical games I can remember watching, even in the notoriously rough-and-tumble Big Ten and it's possible the Buckeyes might be a little worn down against the comparatively fresh Boilers.

As in the first two matchups between these teams, Purdue will have a significant height advantage. The Boilermakers will try to get the ball inside to Edey and Trevion Williams as often as possible, and getting Williams going is especially a priority after he struggled somewhat at the end of the regular season. Purdue will also have to limit turnovers to keep Ohio State out of transition. Painter said turnovers were a key area his team needs to improve upon after it gave the ball away 15 times in the regular-season finale against Indiana.

The Big Ten Tournament is here and the NCAA Tournament beckons next week. The Purdue youngsters are about to get a crash course in postseason college basketball.

dsinn@jg.net