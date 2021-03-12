Halftime: Ohio State 49, Purdue 31

For the first time since it lost to Michigan at Mackey Arena on Jan. 22, Purdue is getting out-played.

Despite playing a down-to-the-wire game against Minnesota on Thursday, Ohio State seemed more prepared and more energetic entering this afternoon's matchup and is shooting 56% compared to 39% for the Boilermakers. The game has been as physical as any I can remember Purdue playing this season – it feels as though the teams have spent more time fighting for the ball on the ground than playing on their feet – and the Buckeyes have gotten more than their share of 50-50 balls on the way to a 49-31 lead at halftime. The Boilermakers, despite having five days off since their last matchup, look a half-step slow.

Ohio State's Kyle Young helped stake the Buckeyes to the lead early with three 3-pointers. He had made nine all season coming into the game, but the 6-foot-8 forward was often guarded by Edey and he took advantage of the freshman's still-rudimentary ability to defend out to the 3-point line. To the Buckeyes' credit, they kept going back to that well once they saw it was working and Young has 18 points on 7-for-9 shooting at halftime to keep Ohio State in front. Purdue will probably have to make sure that Edey is not often on the court at the same time as young going forward, which will limit the big freshman's effectiveness.

Where Purdue has really struggled is inside, which is surprising because the Boilermakers' elite inside duo of Edey and Trevion Williams has a significant height advantage on the Ohio State bigs. The pair of Purdue centers has combined to go just 5 of 12 from the field and 2 for 5 at the foul line (Purdue is 4 of 8 on free throws overall) and have just generally struggled to finish around the rim. The Boilermakers have been able to count on a flurry of points from post-up opportunities all season, but those points haven't materialized as often today, in part because of Ohio State's stout defense around the rim making everything difficult and in part because some high-percentage shots have simply missed. That's especially true for Williams, whose struggles from the end of the regular season have carried over into tournament play. He was so good for a stretch in the middle of the regular season and the Boilers need that player back. Williams was visibly frustrated when he picked up his second foul at the end of the half.

But it's not only Purdue's shooting that has been an issue inside. The Boilermakers are also getting out-rebounded 21-13, including 5-3 on the offensive end. Again, it appears the Buckeyes have just been a little bit quicker to loose balls and the Boilers have not quite been able to match Ohio State's energy or physicality. That's not to say Purdue isn't playing hard, but the Buckeyes have successfully turned this game into a slugfest and the Boilermakers, with four players playing in their first postseason game, haven't yet been able to get their feet under them.

Part of the problem, as well, has been that Ohio State is hitting a lot of jumpers. Purdue has had some defensive miscommunications, but the Buckeyes are taking advantage of nearly all of them and are 8 of 17 from 3-point range. They've also made some tough, contested shots even when Purdue has buckled down on defense. It might simply be Ohio State's day, but the Boilermakers need to find some kind of spark to avoid getting run off the floor in the second half.

