Loss to Buckeyes shifts focus to NCAA Tournament

Not all losses have to be devastating.

No. 4 seed Purdue's 87-78 overtime defeat at the hands of No. 5 seed Ohio State in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals this afternoon at Lucas Oil Stadium is disappointing for the Boilermakers because of their poor defensive performance and inability to match the Buckeyes' energy in the first half. But this loss won't cripple the Boilermakers and more important games await, with the NCAA Tournament beginning in less than a week.

"It's obviously not what you want," coach Matt Painter said of the defeat. "You want to be able to win this game and get the opportunity to play a great team like Michigan (in the semifinals). But you get more rest at this time of the year (with a loss) and you also get on edge. I think that's probably more important for us. When you win five straight games (as we had), you're winning games, but you're still making mistakes.

"We have to do a good job of concentration and being-detail oriented. But there's definitely an advantage to (losing early in the conference tournament). I think any coach would have the opportunity would say they want to win the game as a competitor, but after it's over and you can't control that, you do take the positive side of it."

Plus, there was plenty to like from Purdue's performance today, especially after a poor first half. The Boilermakers showed some of their inexperience in the opening 20 minutes, missing far too many defensive assignments and giving the Buckeyes a series of open 3-pointers that Ohio State took advantage of by going 8 of 17 in the first half and shooting 56% prior to halftime as it built an 18-point lead, matching the largest deficit Purdue has faced all season.

Painter specifically pointed out a couple of plays in which a Purdue player would call out a switch on a screen and then the other player would not switch or when two Boilermakers would run at the same shooter, leaving another Buckeye wide open. Those are issues that are clearly caused by lack of communication and the coach pointed out at halftime it seemed there was very little communication going on in the first half.

"We missed assignments that led to easy buckets for Ohio State," said freshman Jaden Ivey, who had 19 points. "That was a big part of why we lost, we just couldn't figure out our assignments."

Purdue was much better in that area in the second half, holding Ohio State to 1 for 11 from 3-point range and just 23% shooting overall as the Boilermakers roared back into the game. It's worth noting that Ohio State forward Kyle Young, who had 18 points in the first half and for whom Purdue seemed to have no answer at all, left the game early in the second half with a head injury after taking an accidental elbow from Williams and did not return. It's possible his presence might have staved off the comeback somewhat.

Still, it can't be overstated how good Williams was in the second half. The offense ran through him on nearly every possession as he got deep post position over and over. Once he had the ball, he either found a way to get to his right shoulder and score a jump hook – a couple of his moves conjured images of Hakeem Olajuwon's "dream shake" – or passed to other open Boilermakers for baskets. He also attacked the rim on nearly every missed Purdue shot and had six offensive rebounds in the second half to steal the Boilermakers vital extra possessions. After three straight subpar games and a subpar first half, Williams once again played like a star for the Boilers.

In overtime, however, Williams bit off more than he could chew, trying for a Eurostep in transition that resulted in a turnover and an Ohio State basket going the other way. If he'd scored, Purdue would have gone in front, but the four-point swing left the Boilermakers down 75-72. Williams also missed a couple of box-outs in the overtime, causing Painter to remove him in favor of Zach Edey, who has also played very well down the stretch this season. Williams was out for 1:18 and by the time he returned, Ohio State's lead had swelled to seven and there was not enough time to mount any serious comeback.

Williams disagreed with the decision to take him out.

"I personally feel, I shouldn't have come out," the junior center said. "But there's only so much you can control. I'm not the coach, I just go out and play whenever I'm asked to. It shouldn't matter who's in the game, we should be just as effective."

Painter said he thought Williams looked a little tired and he believed that Edey could provide value at that point in the game, pointing to the freshman's torrid finish to the season.

"I didn't put in the guy down the street," Painter said of Edey. "I put in a really good basketball player."

Of course, it's far more likely that Purdue's string of missed assignments in the first half and it's parade of missed free throws all afternoon – the Boilermakers were 15 of 27 at the line, while Ohio State was 16 for 18 – contributed to the loss far more than the removal of Williams in that moment. Those issues are the ones that are going to have to be addressed in the next 5-6 days before Purdue takes the court again. If they're not, the Boilermakers are bound to take a loss that is devastating.

"We just have to play excellent in the NCAA Tournament," Ivey said. "That's all I have to say. I hate losing, you can tell on my face, I just hate losing. We wanted to unpack and stay here for a while (in Indianapolis), so this one sucks, but we've still got games left. I plan to go far. I don't plan to lose and I'm going to do whatever it takes to win."

dsinn@jg.net