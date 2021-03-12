Purdue falls to Ohio State, 87-78, in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals

Trevion Williams scored 26 points and equaled a season-high with 14 rebounds, but a furious comeback for Purdue came up short and the No. 4 seed Boilermakers fell to No. 5 seed Ohio State 87-78 in overtime in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

The Boilermakers fall to 18-9 as they enter the NCAA Tournament.

3 Takeaways

Purdue has plenty fight in it ... : The Boilermakers trailed by 18 at halftime, matching the largest deficit they've faced this season. Instead of packing it in and moving on to focus on NCAA Tournament preparation, the Boilermakers battled for the final 20 minutes and tied the game in the final minute. Ultimately they fell short, but they have much more about which to feel good than they would have if they'd played out the string after a difficult opening half. Key to the resurgence after halftime was the performance of Trevion Williams. After a lackluster finish to the regular season and a first half in which he struggled to a 2-for-7 shooting performance, Williams looked like his old self in the second half and overtime, working hard to get post position, battling on the glass and acting like a go-to scorer for Purdue, a role he occupied for much of the middle of the season. He finished with 22 points and eight rebounds after halftime and Purdue out-rebounded Ohio State 21-14 in the second half after losing 21-13 on the glass before halftime. One of Williams' more important "contributions" was actually unintentional. On a shot early in the second half, he followed through and inadvertently elbowed Buckeyes big man Kyle Young in the side of the head. Young, who matched a season-high with 18 points in the first half, left the game in what seemed to be fairly serious pain and did not return. Even factoring in Young's absence, however, Purdue appeared more energetic, more physical and more disciplined down the stretch and Williams was a monster in the paint, willing the Boilermakers back into the game and into the extra session.

... but the Boilermakers haven't arrived: Purdue may have seemed like an almost finished product at times during their recent five-game winning streak, but coach Matt Painter continually cautioned that there was still plenty of room for improvement and that he was not yet satisfied with the way his team was playing (he cited turnovers and overall defensive performance as issues after the Boilers' win over Indiana on Saturday). The first half of today's defeat proved his point. Purdue was a step slow on the glass, Ohio State was a little bit tougher and the Boilermakers missed far too many defensive rotations, which helped the Buckeyes shoot 8 of 17 from beyond the 3-point line before halftime. Purdue also went only 15 of 27 from the foul line in the game, shooting itself in the foot multiple times in the second half after getting into the bonus with 8:55 remaining in the game. The bottom line is that there will be plenty for Painter to harp on between now and the start of the NCAA Tournament. Could a loss like this re-focus the Boilermakers as they head into the most important games of the season? We'll find out next week.

Jaden Ivey can shoot: The Purdue guard's development as an outside shooter, in addition to his talent as a slasher, has been one of the major subplots of the latter part of the season for the Boilermakers. So many times early in the year, we'd see Ivey go 0-for from beyond the arc and then immediately come back on to the court after the game to get extra shots up, sometimes with fellow freshman Brandon Newman in tow. That extra work seems to have paid off as the Mishawaka native went 4 of 8 from 3-point range today, including three 3s in a two-minute stretch in the second half to help keep Purdue in the game. His four 3-pointers were a career-high and two of the shots that he made came from 5-6 feet beyond the line. It's not only that the shots are going in for Ivey; he's also shooting from the outside without any hesitation. He looks as though he feels confident that the ball will find the net, whereas early in the season he seemed to be hoping it would come up somewhere near the rim. He's made at least one 3 in six straight games and his increased range will open up even more drives to the basket for him.

Player of the Game: Trevion Williams

The First-Team All-Big Ten center had his first double-double since Feb. 11 and his 10th of the season. He went 12 for 23 from the field, including 9 for 14 in the second half and added five assists, as well. He also had two blocks and a steal and it was his back-to-back pretty post finishes in the final two minutes that completed a 9-0 run and knotted the score at 70 with 39 seconds left. He then tied the game with another strong move under the rim with nine seconds to play. Williams turned the ball over only once after giving it away five times against Indiana on Saturday.

Tip-ins

Purdue did not play in the 2020 Big Ten Tournament. The event was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic in the morning prior to the Boilermakers' first matchup. That was a year ago today. ... Purdue has not won a Big Ten Tournament game since March 3, 2018, when it defeated Penn State in the semifinals. ... The loss snapped a five-game winning streak for Purdue, ending the longest active streak in the Big Ten. ... Purdue gave up more than 72 points for the first time in 16 games, ending a streak that was tied for third-longest in the country. ... Purdue is 14-2 in games played in Indiana this season. The NCAA Tournament is in Indianapolis. ... Ohio State went 1 for 11 from beyond the 3-point line in the second half. ... The Boilermakers played several possessions with big men Williams and Zach Edey on the court at the same time, the first time Purdue has done so for any extended period this season. Williams passed to Edey for a basket in the second half. ... The Buckeyes were 16 of 18 at the foul line. ... Ivey had 19 points. Duane Washington Jr. led Ohio State with 20.

What's Next?

Purdue will wait until Sunday to learn its seed and matchup in the NCAA Tournament. The tournament tips off in Indianapolis next week and the Boilermakers will play either Thursday or Friday.

