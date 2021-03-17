Warriors, No. 1 seed, to host WHAC Hockey Tournament

The Indiana Tech men’s hockey team is hosting the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference Tournament at the SportONE/Parkview Icehouse on Friday to Sunday. The Warriors are the No. 1 seed, having won their first WHAC championship this season with an 8-2 conference record.

Since a full conference schedule wasn’t played this season amid the pandemic, the WHAC champion was determined by points-per-game average and the Warriors were at 1.7. Aquinas (5-1) was second with 1.67 and Concordia (3-4) was third with .86.

The Warriors will play in the semifinals 12:30 p.m. Saturday against either Cleary (1-7) or Rochester (2-6), who meet 5:30 p.m. Friday. The other semifinal, 3:10 p.m. Saturday, will feature Aquinas and Concordia. (Lawrence Tech withdrew because of COVID-19 protocols.)

The championship game will be 2 p.m. Sunday.

Indiana Tech (13-6-0 overall) is ranked seventh in the American Collegiate Hockey Association’s Division I rankings. Lindenwood is No. 1. There will be 16 teams in the national tournament, including six at-large picks.

The games this weekend are not open to the public, though athletes and coaches are allowed two spectators per game.

