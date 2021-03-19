Halftime: (13) North Texas 32, (4) Purdue 24

Purdue is in trouble.

The North Texas defense is as good as advertised and held Purdue without a 2-point field goal for the game's first 8:53 before Trevion Williams finally scored from the post. The Mean Green have collapsed on Williams and Zach Edey in the lane and forced the ball out of their hands and Purdue hasn't made enough outside shots to make up for that lack of opportunities down low. At halftime, the Boilers are shooting just 30% from the field and the Mean Green lead 32-24.

Part of North Texas's plan against Purdue's elite center combo is to work extremely hard while the ball is on the perimeter and try to deny entry passes. That worked somewhat against Williams early, but when Edey came into the game, he did a great job of getting deep position so the Boilermaker guards could find him. Once he got the ball, the Mean Green collapsed on him with two players and forced him to pass the ball back out. Edey did a decent job with those passes, but the Boilermakers haven't made a whole lot of outside shots and Williams uncharacteristically threw the ball away twice when confronted with those double teams. In general, North Texas's pressure on the ball at all positions has simply been terrific. Purdue doesn't look comfortable and the Mean Green have controlled the tempo of the game. The Boilermakers need to be stronger with the ball and would love to get Williams going in the second half. He only has two points on 1 for 2 from the field and the Boilers are struggling without that safety valve available. Purdue is just 3 for 12 from 3-point range, as well.

The defensive end has not been much kinder for the Boilermakers. North Texas has slowed the game down and used the whole shot clock on multiple possessions before scoring. Purdue's defense hasn't been awful, but the Boilers have taken some chances at steals and have been burned, leading to Mean Green baskets. The biggest problem has been 6-foot-6 forward Thomas Bell, who has nine points on 4 for 7 from the field after averaging just 10.3 points this season. Purdue has struggled defending long, athletic forwards all season because it doesn't often play another big with Williams or Edey. The Boilers might have to play Aaron Wheeler extended minutes in the second half and put him on Bell or will have to hope Jaden Ivey can cover someone with a several-inch wingspan advantage on him. Neither is a particularly enticing option for Purdue, which is why those tweener forwards have been like Kryptonite for the Boilermakers this season.

The bottom line so far is that North Texas has been the better team, no ifs, ands or buts about it. The Mean Green are moving the ball well, creating open shots at every level of the defense and shooting 48% from the field. On defense, North Texas has neutralized Purdue's bigs as well as anyone all season long. Williams has two fouls, he's clearly frustrated and Edey has zero points on 0 for 2 from the field. Purdue's guards are going to need to step up in a big way – Jaden Ivey has done a decent job with eight points – or the Boilermakers will be going home early.

