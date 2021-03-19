NCAA Tournament Pregame: (4) Purdue (18-9) vs. (13) North Texas (17-9)

The Big Ten has already suffered one monster upset on the first full day of the NCAA Tournament, with No. 2 seed Ohio State falling to 15th-seeded Oral Roberts. No. 4 seed Purdue will try to escape a similar fate when it takes on No. 13 seed North Texas, the Conference USA Tournament champion, tonight at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Boilermakers have certainly heard plenty about how the Mean Green can pull an upset. Coach Matt Painter has spent the entire week telling his team how talented a coach North Texas's Grant McCasland, a friend of Painter's, is. McCasland's teams have won at every level, including Division II Midwestern State, Arkansas State and now with the Mean Green. He plays a slow-down style that forces opposing teams into low-possession slugfests, the perfect tempo for trying to pull an NCAA Tournament upset against a more-talented team.

To be sure, the Boilermakers are the more-talented team. Centers Trevion Williams and Zach Edey should be able to feast down low against 6-foot-10 North Texas big man Zachary Simmons, who averages just 0.7 blocks despite playing 26 minutes per game. He isn't a particularly stout defender and the Boilermakers will likely try to play inside-out and give Williams and Edey opportunities to score with their backs to the basket. If the Mean Green double the post against Purdue, as so many teams have this season, Purdue's guards have been good enough to knock down open outside shots or get to the hoop off the dribble. The consensus late in the season from opposing teams has been to show a double team and then immediately back off, which limited some of Williams' effectiveness for a while, but he exploited that strategy in the second half and overtime of the Big Ten Tournament against Ohio State, when he poured in 22 points.

Still, North Texas's defense is among the best in the country, holding opponents to just 61 points per game, No. 10 nationally, and 40.9% shooting (51st). The Mean Green play a disciplined style and don't foul often. On offense, they are an efficient team, maximizing the few possessions they have and forcing teams to defend for the entire shot clock. They are 33rd in the country in field goal percentage at 47.5% and 29th in 3-point shooting at 37.6%. Lead guard Javion Hamlet was the Conference USA Player of the Year in 2020 as a freshman and did not suffer a sophomore slump, averaging 14.9 points and 4.5 assists, though his shooting percentages did slip somewhat. Painter cautioned that Hamlet is terrific at attacking off the dribble and then distributing once he gets into the lane, a type of player that Purdue has had trouble stopping this season. High-scoring Minnesota guard Marcus Carr comes to mind as a comparison, though he's somewhat quicker than Hamlet. The Mean Green surround Hamlet with shooters and if the Purdue defense isn't disciplined in its rotations, North Texas will get plenty of open 3s. That's what happened in the first half of the Boilermakers' loss to the Buckeyes in the Big Ten Tournament: missed defensive rotations leading to open shots for OSU and an 18-point halftime deficit for Purdue. The Boilers were much better in the second half of that game, but it was still a red flag heading into win-or-go-home matchups.

Much of Purdue's NCAA Tournament fortunes will depend on how well its bevy of talented youngsters handle the spotlight. Freshmen Edey, Jaden Ivey, Mason Gillis and Brandon Newman will likely lift or sink the Boilers collectively in this tournament and their ability to keep their nerves in check during their first NCAA Tournament experience will be one of the keys to victory today and going forward. That group has handled every challenge thrust at them so far this season, but the tournament is a different beast, especially in Indianapolis with a quasi-hometown crowd watching.

Purdue is the more talented team today and should come away with its fourth straight first round victory in the NCAA Tournament. That does not necessarily mean the Boilermakers will win, especially if they suffer through an undisciplined half like they did against Ohio State. North Texas is the kind of disciplined, poised group that can take advantage of an upset opportunity and send the Boilers home early.

