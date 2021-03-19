Purdue falls to North Texas, 78-69, in 1st round of NCAA Tournament

Jaden Ivey had 21 points, including 13 in the second half, and Mason Gillis grabbed nine rebounds tonight. But No. 4 seed Purdue missed its first nine shots from the field in overtime and its season came to an end in the first round of the NCAA Tournament with a 78-69 loss to No. 13 seed North Texas at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

North Texas figured Purdue out: The Boilermakers have thrived all season on getting the ball inside and getting at least 8-10 baskets from their elite center combo of Trevion Williams and Zach Edey. More than almost any team all season, the Mean Green were able to eliminate those baskets off of post-ups. The underdogs did a great job of denying the ball into the paint in the first place, limiting post feed opportunities for Purdue's guards. On the rare occasions when Williams or Edey got the ball in the post, the Mean Green almost immediately rushed a second defender at them. Purdue is used to that, but North Texas added an extra wrinkle, varying the part of the court from which they sent the double team. On some possessions, it came from the foul line, at other times, it was from the baseline. Edey and Williams were confused and struggled most of the game, scoring just two points combined in the first half, 14 points in the game and not getting to the free throw line at all until 3:48 remained in the second half. As a result, North Texas outscored the Boilermakers 10-8 in the paint in the first half. Williams had 12 points in the second half and overtime, including back-to-back baskets to tie the game at the end of regulation, but he was blocked twice in the overtime period and Purdue just didn't get enough contributions from its guards to make up for the shortfall from the post.

The Mean Green were as advertised on offense, not explosive, but efficient. The Boilermakers' defense wasn't terrible, but North Texas moved the ball well, got a lot of open 3s and knocked down enough of them to stay in front. Purdue gambled a couple of times early, trying for steals and the 13th-seeded upstarts took advantage of those for a couple easy baskets that seemed to give them the confidence they needed after a shaky start. Purdue tried to intimidate the Mean Green by forcing turnovers in the early going, but they remained poised and kept running the offense that got them to this point. It didn't hurt that they were hot from 3-point range, shooting with confidence and taking advantage of many of the mistakes Purdue made defensively, including when the Boilermakers reached for steals. North Texas went 9 for 21 from 3-point range, including a 4-for-6 night from Mardrez McBride, who had 16 points. The Boilermakers didn't do a good enough stopping the ball off the dribble and that's how North Texas was able to the Boilers into rotations. The kids are alright: Purdue didn't lose this game because of its inexperience. Though the Boilermakers are the third-youngest team in the NCAA Tournament, the team's youngest players didn't seem rattled by the big stage. In fact, their two best performances came from freshmen: Ivey and Gillis. Ivey was terrific from the opening tip, starting the game with a 3-pointer and never getting intimidated by the moment. He continually attacked the basket and his playmaking was often Purdue's best offense. His elite strength and athleticism were on full display and he was the only Boilermaker who was really able to overwhelm the Mean Green with superior athleticism. Gillis, on the other hand, overwhelmed North Texas with power and effort. The freshman forward pulled down five offensive rebounds, grabbing crucial extra possessions for the Boilermakers. He was a significant part of the reason that Purdue had a 39-31 advantage on the glass. While Purdue's season finished in disappointing fashion, the future remains bright in West Lafayette.

Player of the Game: Jaden Ivey

The Mishawaka native was the engine that drove Purdue all afternoon. He went 10 for 24 from the field and 4 for 12 from beyond the 3-point line while also adding two blocks. It was his second career 20-point game and averaged 18.8 points in the last four games. Ivey has made at least one 3 in seven straight games and knocked in seven combined in the last two games. His flying layup off glass in transition plus a foul tied the game at 57 with 3:20 left, completing an 8-0 Boilers run.

This is the 32nd NCAA Tournament appearance in Purdue history. ... The Boilermakers had won four straight first round NCAA Tournament games by an average of 16.3 points. ... This is the second straight tournament in which Purdue has played the Conference USA champion in the first round after meeting Old Dominion in 2019. Purdue is 16-3 all-time against teams currently in Conference USA. ... The Boilermakers are one of three teams, along with Kansas and Gonzaga, to have received a top-4 seed in each of the last four NCAA Tournaments. ... Ivey, Zach Edey, Gillis, Brandon Newman and sophomore Isaiah Thompson, who had nine points, all made their March Madness debuts tonight. ... This was the second meeting in history between Purdue and North Texas and the first in 50 years. ... Tonight was the first time the Boilers have played an NCAA Tournament game in Indiana since 1990. ... North Texas shot 47% to just 36% for Purdue. ... The Boilermakers had a 20-8 advantage in offensive rebounds, but only a 16-10 edge in second-chance points. ... This is the first NCAA Tournament win in North Texas history. ... Javion Hamlet had 24 points and 11 rebounds for the Mean Green.

Purdue's season is over and the Boilermakers will have to wait until 2022 to make another run at their first Final Four since 1980 and the first national championship in program history.

