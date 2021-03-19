Purdue's offense sputters, NCAA run flames out

Purdue played two games in tournament play this season and the contests were carbon copies of one another.

Against Ohio State in the Big Ten Tournament, the Boilermakers fell behind by 18 in the first half before roaring back and tying the game and then playing poorly in overtime en route to a loss. The No. 4 seed Boilers followed the exact same script in the first round of the NCAA Tournament against No. 13 seed North Texas tonight, getting off to a slow start that allowed the Mean Green to take an 11-point lead, storming back late in regulation and then falling flat in the extra session on the way to a 78-69 season-ending defeat.

Purdue coach Matt Painter, who is still looking for his first career Final Four appearance after 13 NCAA Tournament disappointments (12 with Purdue), said he talked to his team in the huddle prior to overtime against North Texas about the importance of maintaining the intensity it had at the end of regulation.

"I just said, 'Hey man, you've gotta have energy, you've gotta be ready to go,'" Painter said of his message to his team prior to the bonus basketball. "That was my discussion, let's have energy, let's be ready, let's be simple, let's hit singles and we just didn't have a good start."

And so Purdue's 2020-21 campaign, which seemed to have so much promise following a five-game winning streak to end the regular season, went up in smoke. The Boilermakers lost in the first round of the tournament for the first time since 2016 and had to watch the upstart Conference USA champions celebrate the first NCAA Tournament victory in program history.

So what happened? To be clear, this was not a fluke. The Mean Green are a talented, poised, disciplined team that seemed to be one step ahead of the Boilermakers for much of the night. They went 9 of 21 from 3-point range, bothered little by the stage or the moment, and harassed the Boilermakers into a 36% shooting performance with constant pressure on the ball and double teams in the post. Great individual effort from Trevion Williams, who had 12 points in the second half and overtime, including two huge baskets at the end of regulation to knot the score, helped the Boilermakers' statline in the paint look relatively respectable, but the Mean Green took Williams and fellow center Zach Edey out of what they wanted to do, forcing the ball out of their hands as often as possible. Purdue went 9 of 30 from 3-point range and against a team that focused so much attention on the post, that simply wasn't good enough.

"They just took (the post) away," Painter said. "They stayed in (the paint) on both sides when there were people in there and they were making (Williams and Edey) just be passers. ... They just loaded it up and they were going to force us to make some shots and force us to make that next play. I thought when we did those things, we got quality shots. In the first half, we didn't knock those down."

Purdue came back in the second half thanks mostly to the indomitable will of Williams, Jaden Ivey and Mason Gillis, all of whom put forth superb individual efforts. Ivey scored a career-high 26 points and showed off his creativity and strength going to the basket, while Williams fought through double-teams to score 10 second-half points and Gillis grabbed nine rebounds, including five on the offensive end. Purdue even had a chance to win the game at the end of regulation, but Gillis, Williams, Ivey and Isaiah Thompson all missed free throws in the final six minutes and the game went to overtime deadlocked.

In the overtime, Purdue tried to play through Williams and North Texas shut him down, forcing him into a tough jumper on the first possession and blocking his shut under the basket on the second possession while the Mean Green scored two straight baskets on the other end. It was a matter of North Texas having an answer just about every time Purdue made a run; the underdogs earned this victory.

"It's tough," Painter said. "We have a good group of guys. We have good people on our team and they care about the game and they care about each other. You want them to have the experience of winning the game and getting back to the hotel and getting ready for your next opponent. That feeling we had (in 2019) when we got to the Elite Eight, you just want that for them.

"I'm just appreciative and thankful for all that they do. As a coach, you're on your guys, you want them to get better, you want them on edge and you want them to improve, but when it's all over with, that goes out the window. You're just thankful. We have good guys in our locker room and our staff has worked hard to put together a team that Purdue can be proud of. ... They're hurting."

So the Boilermakers will have to regroup after a difficult end to an otherwise successful season. With zero seniors on the team for the first time in program history, it's possible that the entire team will be back next year, though it's likely that at least Williams will test the NBA waters before deciding whether to come back for another run at a title. The future is undoubtedly bright in West Lafayette, with Ivey, Edey, Gillis and Brandon Newman forming the nucleus of a team that could be successful for years to come. It's possible that this is the formative experience those players need to propel them to even greater heights.

"I'm about to get in this gym," Ivey said. "In the next couple of days, I'm about to get in the gym, this is the offseason. That's it. I'm going to use this as motivation, keep working, keep my head down. I know I'm going to bring my teammates along with me. This sucks, it's tough, but we've gotta move on. It just wasn't our year and we just couldn't pull it out today.

"We've just gotta keep working because we have a talented team and I think we can win a (national championship) in the future."

