Nifty goal propels Warriors to WHAC hockey title

Matej Krasny, stationed off the goal post, dove to redirect a Cam Chabot shot. It worked in a big way for the Indiana Tech men's hockey team Sunday.

Krasny successfully changed the puck's direction to propel the Warriors to a 2-1 overtime victory over Aquinas in the championship game of the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference Tournament.

(Here's video and even the team wasn't sure at first who'd scored it ...)

CAM CHABOT WINS IT IN OVERTIME!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/ST53idwHwr — Indiana Tech Hockey (@INTech_Hockey) March 21, 2021

The top-seeded Warriors also got a goal from Joel Holmberg at the SportONE/Parkview Icehouse, where Bryson Linenburg stopped 19 shots.

The Warriors (15-6-0, 8-2 in conference), ranked seventh in the American Collegiate Hockey Association's Division I rankings, are now guaranteed a spot in the national tournament, which begins April 16 in Chesterfield, Missouri, at the Maryville University Hockey Center.

Indiana Tech had a bye in the first round of the WHAC Tournament, then defeated Cleary 8-0 on Saturday, paced by Holmberg, Bear Ross and Zach Bennett, who had two goals apiece. Chabot and Axel Low each had three assists in the semifinals and Ryan O'Toole stopped 16 shots.

Aquinas (8-7-0, 5-2) got a goal from Eric Budd.

jcohn@jg.net