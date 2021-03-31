McLaughlin to transfer to Marquette

Homestead graduate and 2017 Indiana Miss Basketball Karissa McLaughlin will play next season at Marquette, she announced this afternoon on social media.

McLaughlin played the last four seasons at Purdue, earning All-Big Ten honors twice. She is in the top 25 in Boilermakers history with more 1,300 career points and she tied the program record with 88 3-pointers in 2018-19 as a sophomore, when she was First-Team All-Big Ten.

The former Spartans point guard had offseason surgery on her ankle in the summer of 2020 and expected to miss the entire 2020-21 season. Instead, she returned in December and played seven games before she and Boilermakers coaches decided she would sit out the rest of the season because of continuing pain in the ankle.

After earning her degree at Purdue, McLaughlin will be a graduate transfer at Marquette and will be immediately eligible. The Golden Eagles have reached four straight NCAA Tournaments, but have not advanced past the second round. They went 19-7 this season, the second under head coach Megan Duffy.

McLaughlin has at least one season of eligibility remaining because of the extra season provided by the NCAA during the coronavirus pandemic. She could also theoretically petition the NCAA for a sixth campaign because of the injury that cost her most of this season, though it is unclear how the NCAA would rule on such a petition.

Purdue went 7-16 in 2020-21. McLaughlin announced her decision to transfer shortly after the Boilers announced that coach Sharon Versyp would step down following the 2021-22 season in favor of former Boilermakers star Katie Gearlds.

