Former Homestead star transferring to PFW

Former Homestead guard and three-time First-Team All-SAC performer Sylare Starks is transferring from Detroit Mercy to Purdue Fort Wayne, she announced.

"Thank you Coach (Maria) Marchesano for believing in me," Starks wrote in her announcement, posted on social media. "I'm coming home."

Starks played two seasons with Detroit Mercy, earning Horizon League All-Freshman Team honors in 2019-20, when she averaged 10.1 points and started all 30 games for the Titans. As a sophomore, the 5-foot-9 Starks averaged 6.6 points and 3.0 rebounds before Detroit Mercy ended its women's basketball season in late January following allegations of player mistreatment from first-year coach AnnMarie Gilbert.

Starks was one of 14 players whose parents signed a letter addressed to Detroit Mercy athletic director Robert Vowels that accused Gilbert of "emotional, mental and physical abuse."

The former Spartan's transfer to PFW comes little more than a week after the Mastodons hired Marchesano as their new coach.