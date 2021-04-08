The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Thursday, April 08, 2021 11:20 pm

    PFW baseball series canceled because of virus

    DYLAN SINN | The Journal Gazette

    All three games of Purdue Fort Wayne baseball's upcoming weekend series against Wright State have been canceled because of "COVID-related matters" within PFW's Tier I personnel, the Mastodons announced tonight.

    Tier I personnel include athletes, coaches and essential support staff. It is unclear how many, if any, positive cases there have been within the program.

    The PFW baseball team is scheduled to play next April 16 against Illinois-Chicago.

    dsinn@jg.net

    Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

    Top headlines are sent daily

    Share this article

    Email story