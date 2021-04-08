PFW baseball series canceled because of virus

All three games of Purdue Fort Wayne baseball's upcoming weekend series against Wright State have been canceled because of "COVID-related matters" within PFW's Tier I personnel, the Mastodons announced tonight.

Tier I personnel include athletes, coaches and essential support staff. It is unclear how many, if any, positive cases there have been within the program.

The PFW baseball team is scheduled to play next April 16 against Illinois-Chicago.

