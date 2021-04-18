Warriors rally, reach semifinals of ACHA tournament

The Indiana Tech men’s hockey team is on to the semifinals of the American Collegiate Hockey Association’s Division I National Tournament, after upsetting No. 2-seeded Robert Morris 6-3 at Chesterfield, Missouri, tonight.

The No. 7-seeded Warriors trailed 3-1 after Robert Morris’ Trevor Kleckner netted a power-play goal 8:10 into the second period at the Maryville University Hockey Center. But 34 seconds later, Filip Schultz scored the first of his two goals to spark the Warriors’ comeback.

Zach Bennett tied it at 3 at 12:13 and Nick Papandrea scored at 12:40 for Indiana Tech, which got third-period goals from Schultz and Fabian Granqvist (empty net).

Joel Holmberg had scored the game’s first goal for the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference-champion Warriors (17-6-0), who hadn’t played for 26 days before defeating Jamestown 4-0 on Saturday.

Bryson Linenburg, who had the 28-save shutout Saturday, wasn’t called upon Sunday until Kleckner scored. Linenburg stopped all 12 shots he faced, Tech starter Ryan O’Toole stopped 10 of 13, and Robert Morris’ Kevin Mackey stopped 33 of 38.

The teams will be re-seeded after all the quarterfinal games, and the Warriors will face either top-seeded Adrian or fourth-seeded Liberty.

The Warriors won the North American Intercollegiate Hockey Association National Tournament in 2019, but there's since been a consolidation of the NAIA and ACHA national tournaments and this would be considered a more challenging victory. There was no tournament in 2020 because of the pandemic.

The semifinals are Monday night.

jcohn@jg.net