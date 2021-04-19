Indiana Tech hockey falls to top seed in national semifinals

The Indiana Tech men’s hockey team’s quest for a national championship came to an end Monday with a 4-1 loss to top-seeded Adrian in the semifinals of the American College Hockey Association’s Division I National Tournament.

In Chesterfield, Missouri, seventh-seeded Indiana Tech (17-7-0) opened the scoring with an Adam Vannelli goal during a power play 4:26 into the first period, but Adrian answered with a Nash Hatcher goal at 6:51.

Adrian’s Emanuel Silverio made it 2-1 at 13:28, Tyler Fyfe scored 1:44 into the second period, and Austin Kuhn made it 4-1 at 2:57 of the third period at the Maryville University Hockey Center.

Indiana Tech’s Bryson Linenburg stopped 31 of 35 shots. He had a 28-save shutout in Saturday’s 4-0 victory over Jamestown and stopped all 12 shots he faced in relief Sunday, when the Warriors rallied from two goals down to defeat second-seeded Robert Morris 6-3.

Adrian, which will meet either fourth-seeded Liberty or sixth-seeded Minot State in the final Tuesday, got 39 saves from Michael Barrett.

The Warriors had faced Adrian (21-1-0) three times during the regular season, losing 9-0, 3-1, 4-1 in Indiana Tech’s first games after a two-month pause in play.

The Warriors won the North American Intercollegiate Hockey Association National Tournament in 2019, but there's since been a consolidation of the NAIA and ACHA national tournaments and this would have been considered a more challenging victory.

There was no tournament in 2020 because of the pandemic.

