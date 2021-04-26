Huntington North grad Kaylor enters transfer portal

Michigan State offensive lineman Damon Kaylor, who was named first-team all-NE8 and first-team all-NEI during his senior year at Huntington North, announced Monday afternoon that he has entered the transfer portal. Kaylor did not see playing time in either of his two seasons with the Spartans, and will be a redshirt sophomore next fall.

"I would like to thank all of the coaches at Michigan State and Coach Dantonio for the opportunity they gave me to attend Michigan State, but after talking with them and my family I feel that it is best for me to enter my name in the transfer portal," Kaylor wrote in a tweet posted Monday afternoon.

