Bluffton football coach Brent Kunkel on D'Wayne Eskridge: Q&A

Bluffton's Brent Kunkel was an assistant football coach and the head track coach during D'Wayne Eskridge's starring career in both sports with the Tigers. After an All-American season as an all-purpose player with Western Michigan in 2020, Eskridge is on the verge of reaching the NFL, projected as an early-round selection in the draft, which begins Thursday.

Kunkel, who is now the head football coach at Bluffton, spoke to the Journal Gazette about Eskridge. Here are the highlights of that conversation.

Q: What was D'Wayne like when he was in high school? Did you know back then that he was a special talent?

A: When you have a kid who, as an eighth-grader, is long-jumping 21 feet, that starts to catch your attention. I met D'Wayne when he was in eighth grade, he was jumping 21 feet as an eighth-grader and that would've placed at a state meet. I knew right away he was different. I was an assistant on the football staff his freshman and sophomore year and I was his position coach, the running backs coach, so he and I spent a lot of time together, whether it was in the fall or again in the spring running track.

We just formed this relationship where he trusted me with a lot of stuff. He was never a bad kid, he wasn't getting sent to the principal's office for this, that and the other, but he also didn't have a whole lot of motivation or direction. It got to the point, it was after his sophomore season, heading into junior year, I pulled him in (to my office) and said, "Listen dude, there's going to be a Division I football coach walking through that door and want to (offer you a scholarship) and you're going to have to say you can't do it because you're not getting stuff done in the classroom."

To his credit, from that day forward, he and I launched a plan and it was about a year and a half of really intensive work to get him eligible for the NCAA and then Western Michigan came along and offered him the scholarship.

Q: Does that speak to his level of focus and determination?

A: He's always been a very mature kid for his age, he kind of had to grow up early. He's always been very mature, but he's also always been very driven. He set to his mind to things and that's what he wanted to do. ... He's always been a big believer in setting goals and then going out and getting them, he's always been extremely driven.

Q: Did you think he could be an NFL player back then?

A: I never thought he could be an NFL player, on the sheer sense that 1% of kids go D-1 and 1% of those kids go to the NFL. When he was getting recruited, I would tell coaches, don't talk to this kid about the NFL, he needs to get a degree, he needs to go to school and get a degree and that's going to be his ticket to a better life.

So I never thought, "Oh my gosh, this kid's going to be an NFL player." I thought he was going to be a Division I player, get his college paid for and get his life changed, was my only goal going in. Obviously, though, you don't see kids in the ACAC like him. He was an SAC kid playing in the ACAC. Obviously he stood out for a wide variety of reasons and you knew the talent was there, but I'm more of a realist that I never thought (it would happen), but here we are, we'll find out starting Thursday.

Q: Now that he's close to being drafted, how proud are you of him?

A: It's unbelievable. For everything he's been through at Western, from being on a 13-1 team that went to the Cotton Bowl (in 2016) with P.J. Fleck, then going through a coaching change (when Fleck left for Minnesota and Tim Lester took over), then they changed his position (from wide receiver to cornerback and back), then the MAC wasn't even going to play football this year (because of the coronavirus pandemic) until late. ... If the MAC hadn't come back and played, he was projected seventh round to undrafted.

Now as we talk, he has an outside shot of a team rolling the dice in the late first round or looking strong second or third round. It's going to be a very surreal when we're there with him and his name gets called. I don't know how to put it into words because I never thought this would be a reality.

Q: What do you think your emotions will be when his name is called?

A: First and foremost, just an immense feeling of joy for him, just extremely proud of him. To overcome the things he's overcome in his life to get to this point. I mean he's one of the first people in his immediate family to graduate high school. I remember him coming to my house after he graduated from high school and saying, "I never thought I would get one of these." To then, going to college, graduating from college, being a Division I football player and now to have this amazing opportunity.

Like I said, I never in my wildest dreams thought this would happen. It's going to happen, whether it's late Thursday, Friday or even sometime Saturday, the kid's name is going to get called for the NFL. I'm probably going to sit there dumbfounded, not believing it's actually happened.

Q: Anything else you'd like to say?

A: He's a great football player, there's no doubt, but he's an even better kid. He's got a great heart. To see the young man he's grown into, from where he was when I met him to where he is now, I'm just extremely proud of him. I'm excited that we got to go on the journey with him and excited for the next phase for him as he moves into this part of his life. ... This isn't supposed to happen, this is unbelievable. Some team is going to get a great player come Thursday, Friday or Saturday.

