Sycamore Hills to host MAC golf championship

The Mid-American Conference’s Men’s Golf Championship will be at Fort Wayne’s Sycamore Golf Club on Friday and Saturday, featuring teams from Ball State, Bowling Green, Eastern Michigan, Kent State, Miami, Northern Illinois, Ohio and Toledo. There will be 36 holes of play Friday and 18 holes on Saturday to decide team and individual champions. Sycamore Hills hosted the event in 2018, too. There should be at least one local player, Ball State’s Tyler Green (Columbia City).

