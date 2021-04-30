Bluffton's Eskridge picked in second round by Seahawks

Bluffton graduate D'Wayne Eskridge became the latest northeast Indiana native to get drafted into the NFL tonight when the Seattle Seahawks used a second-round selection, 56th overall, to choose the wide receiver out of Western Michigan.

Eskridge joins a fraternity of players from the area who have reached the league in recent years, a group that includes Snider's Jessie Bates III (Bengals), Carroll's Drue Tranquill (Chargers) and Bishop Luers's Jaylon Smith (Cowboys) and Austin Mack (Giants). There has been a northeast Indiana native selected in three of the last four drafts, with Tranquill going in the fourth round in 2020 and Bates in the third round in 2018.

The former Tigers star had a breakout senior season with Western Michigan in 2020, catching 33 passes for 768 yards and eight touchdowns in just six games during the abbreviated season. His 23.3 yards per reception were No. 1 in the country and he added a kickoff return for a touchdown, as well, on his way to All-American honors. Eskridge likely bolstered his stock with a 4.38 in the 40-yard dash at the Broncos' Pro Day, but insisted afterward that he can run faster and was hoping for a 4.29.

The 5-foot-9, 190-pound speedster can make an impact in the return game or on offense and also has experience at cornerback: he switched to corner prior to the 2019 season because the WMU coaches thought it would be an easier path to the NFL for him. He switched back after breaking his collarbone four games into the season and missing the rest of the year.

At Bluffton, Eskridge was a running back, rushing for more than 1,000 yards and scoring 16 touchdowns on the ground as a senior in 2015 despite playing for a team that went 2-8. He was an even bigger star on the track, where he earned Indiana Mr. Track and Field after winning the 100 and the 200 and finishing second in the long jump as a senior at the IHSAA state meet. His only Division I football offers out of high school were Western Michigan and Ball State.

NFL.com says: "He's not a great route-runner, will struggle with contested catches and lacks desired size, but he can really fly and has home run potential from anywhere on the field. Eskridge is a linear route-runner with good tempo when working down the field but will need a more limited route tree featuring crossing routes, slants, posts and over routes so he can rely on his speed rather than route-running.

"He can rise up and get the tall throws but catching through contact is where he is likely to struggle. He has gadget potential in the quick game and is a potentially dangerous kick returner, but his biggest selling point might be as a field stretcher from the slot."

