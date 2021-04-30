Purdue's Moore picked in second round

Former Purdue wide receiver Rondale Moore became the first Purdue player off the board in the 2021 NFL Draft tonight when the Arizona Cardinals took him in the second round with the 49th overall pick. With the pick, Moore becomes the earliest Boilermaker taken since Kawann Short went to the Panthers with the 44th pick in the 2013 draft. Purdue had not had any player drafted before the fourth round since then.

The 5-foot-7 Moore had a brief but shining career with the Boilermakers, leading the NCAA in receptions in 2018 as a true freshman with 114, second in Purdue history for a single season. His 1,258 receiving yards were also second in program history and he set a Boilers record for all-purpose yards with 313 in his first career game against Northwestern. He also caught 12 passes for 170 yards and two touchdowns in a massive upset of No. 2 Ohio State at Ross-Ade Stadium.

Moore earned Big Ten Receiver of the Year honors for his performance and was also named the Paul Hornung Award winner as the most versatile player in the country. His final two years were racked up injury, however, and he did not lead the Boilermaker football renaissance that his freshman season seemed to presage. He was, however, a critical recruit for coach Jeff Brohm, who has brought in a parade of highly-touted receivers after convincing Moore to play in West Lafayette, including 2019 Big Ten Receiver of the Year David Bell.

Bell will likely be an early-round selection in the 2022 draft, as well, but for now Moore is the highest-drafted wide receiver out of Purdue since Larry Burton went No. 7 overall to the Saints in 1975. He'll catch passes from former No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray, one of the best young quarterbacks in the league, and will likely compete for touches in the return game immediately. Arizona coach Kliff Kingsbury is considered one of the better offensive minds in football and should be able to find a way to maximize Moore's potential.

NFL.com says: "Slightly undersized slot receiver who makes up for it with above-average strength and competitive fire that shows up throughout the tape. He can beat one-on-one coverage with speed but lacks the size and length to legitimately challenge NFL cornerbacks outside.

"He's difficult to press, elusive out of route breaks underneath and his ability after the catch could make him a priority target when it's time to move the sticks on third down. He lacks desired game experience on paper, but he's the same player week in and week out and teams know exactly what they will get with him. His football character and acumen are big pluses to go with his talent. Moore should become a good starting slot target with punt return potential."

dsinn@jg.net