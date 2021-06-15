Purdue basketball lands four-star recruit in '22

Purdue basketball landed its third commitment in the 2022 recruiting class this afternoon when four-star Minneapolis shooting guard Camden Heide chose the Boilers over offers from Arizona, Iowa, Marquette and others.

Here's how 247sports.com's director of basketball scouting Jerry Meyer describes Heide:

"A quality shooter off catch or dribble. Can make shots off either foot in the mid-range when attacking. Also has post up game. Has strength but limited lateral quickness. More of a straight ahead athlete who jumps best off one foot when attacking the rim. Uses his body well on offense. Can finish with either hand. Has room to improve motor as a defender and rebounder."

Heide is the No. 65 recruit in the country in 2022, according to 247sports.com, and the top-ranked player in Minnesota in his class. He chose Purdue because of a comfort level with the coaches after making an official visit to West Lafayette following the June 1 end of the NCAA's on-campus hosting moratorium.

"I’d say just really hanging out with all of the coaches,” Heide told 247 of when he knew he wanted to play for Purdue. “It was serious but it wasn’t super serious in terms of what we were talking about. It just felt so normal and they made me feel at home and wanted me. They have been recruiting me for 2 1/2 years so being able to take an official after a COVID season and see everything and meet all of the coaches, it was great."

Heide's commitment makes 2022 a crowded class for the Purdue backcourt. After bringing in big men Zach Edey and Blackhawk Christian's Caleb Furst in 2020 and 2021, respectively, and big wing Trey Kaufman-Renn in 2021, as well, the Boilers are loading up on guards in 2022. Among those already in the class along with Heide is Homestead shooting guard Fletcher Loyer, who set a Spartans record with 50 points in a December win over Marion. Also in the class is Westfield point guard Braden Smith.

With the 6-foot-5, 200-pound Heide's commitment, Purdue's class ranks No. 18 in the country. That could climb significantly if the Boilers land another of their top targets: five-star power forward Jalen Washington out of Gary, the top recruit in Indiana in the '22 class. Indiana is also aggressively pursuing the 6-9 Washington, who is the No. 19 recruit in the country and has already visited Stanford and North Carolina since the moratorium was lifted.

dsinn@jg.net