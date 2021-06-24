Purdue All-American Williams returning

All-American Purdue center Trevion Williams has withdrawn his name from the NBA Draft process and will return to the Boilermakers for the 2021-22 season, which will be his senior campaign, the team announced this afternoon.

Williams had entered his name in the draft process in order to get feedback from NBA personnel and by NCAA rules he had until July 7 to pull his name out and maintain his college eligibility.

"Purdue basketball is a family, a tradition and a culture that it's an honor to be a part of," Williams wrote on Twitter. "The group we have this year is special. Why wouldn't I want to be a part of this? Professional basketball has always been a goal of mine, but it will always be there. I can't wait to get back on the court with my brothers and help take Purdue to the next level."

Williams declared for the draft in mid-April, but it always seemed like a longshot that he would actually leave, especially because it seemed relatively unlikely that he would get drafted. He still has two years of eligibility remaining because of the extra year provided by the NCAA during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 6-foot-10 Williams was one of five finalists for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award, given to the best center in the country. He led Purdue in scoring with 15.5 points per game and was second in the Big Ten in rebounding with 9.1 per contest. He shot 52.5% from the field.

“Trevion used this process to become a better basketball player and will hopefully use the feedback he gained in talking with NBA teams,” Purdue coach Matt Painter said in a statement. “Trevion has put in a lot of time on getting his body right and working on his game. He will obviously have a big role for us next season.”

With the big man’s return, the Boilermakers will have every key piece back from a team that went 18-10 and 13-6 in Big Ten play despite fielding the youngest roster in the Big Ten. Williams and 7-4 rising sophomore Zach Edey formed arguably the best center combination in the country last season and could be even better in 2021-22 as Edey works on staying out of foul trouble and his moves from the low post. If Williams had left, Edey likely could have handled the role on his own, but getting another season to develop as Williams' sidekick/apprentice is an ideal situation for him.

One player Williams' decision also affects is Blackhawk Christian graduate and Indiana Mr. Basketball Caleb Furst, an incoming freshman. If Williams had left, Furst likely would have seen plenty of action right away as the backup center behind Edey, but as it stands now, he might have to play some at power forward – which he is capable of doing – and stick with mop-up minutes at center unless Williams and Edey are both in foul trouble. That latter situation happened a few times last season, so having Furst in the fold is important for Purdue's depth.

