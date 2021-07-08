Purdue adds legacy basketball recruit

Purdue basketball landed its first commitment in the 2023 recruiting class Wednesday and, just like every recruit it pulled in in 2021 and two of the three it has landed in 2022, he is an in-state player.

Heritage Christian wing Myles Colvin chose the Boilermakers over offers from Indiana and Butler. He is currently unranked by 247sports.com, but that is likely to change after this commitment, especially since he was being recruited heavily by other in-state programs. The 6-foot-5, 190-pound Colvin is the sixth Indiana recruit Purdue has added across the 2021, '22 and '23 classes.

Purdue was Colvin's dream school and it's pretty easy to understand why: he is the son of former Boilermakers linebacker Rosevelt Colvin, a two-time All-Big Ten performer with Purdue in 1997 and 1998 (the Boilers won nine games and the Alamo Bowl in both of those seasons). The elder Colvin later played a decade in the NFL with the Bears and the Patriots and won a pair of Super Bowls in New England.

The younger Colvin has two years remaining in his high school career. His older sister, Raven, will play volleyball at Purdue starting in the fall, as well.

Colvin was the first player to visit West Lafayette when the NCAA moratorium on campus visits ended June 1 and he and the Boilermakers believe he fills a need for the roster going forward: a long, athletic wing that complements Purdue's talented guards and it's treasure trove of big men.

"(The Purdue coaches) said that was one of the main reasons they were after me, that I'm not like any of the other guys they've recruited," Colvin told GoldandBlack.com. "They think I'm the sort of player they only get every now and then in their program. They think I'll be a great fit."

