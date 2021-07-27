REPORT: Crossroads Classic ending in 2021

The Crossroads Classic will not be played beyond this year, according to a report from the Lafayette Journal and Courier.

The annual basketball doubleheader has been held in December every year since 2011, with Indiana and Purdue alternately facing off against Notre Dame and Butler at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The event's contract runs out in 2021, when Indiana will face Notre Dame and Purdue will take on Butler.

Indiana athletic director Scott Dolson did not directly confirm the news, but did reiterate Indiana's commitment to play games in the state capital.

"We have always enjoyed playing in Indianapolis, and (the Crossroads Classic) has been a great event," Dolson said in a statement to IndyStar. "We look forward to and are working on scheduling competitive games to play in Indianapolis in the future."

The Hoosiers have the best record at the event at 7-3, including four straight wins. In 2018, Indiana beat Butler on a memorable buzzer-beating 3-pointer from then-freshman Rob Phinisee. In 2012, the Bulldogs took down No. 1 Indiana, the first loss of the season for the team that had been perched at the top of the rankings all year to that point.

Butler is 6-4 at the Classic, while Notre Dame is 4-6 and Purdue is 3-7.

The dissolution of the event, which itself is a continuation of the old Hoosier Classic, played annually at Hinkle Fieldhouse, has likely been in the works for some time. Former IU coach Archie Miller suggested that enlarged conference schedules made the Classic less practical.

“With the leagues around America, in particular the ACC and the Big Ten going to 20 (conference games), there’s been some real discussion that the Crossroads could be something that’s very hard to pull off,” Miller said.

If the Classic does end, Indiana and Purdue could still face Butler in the Gavitt Tipoff Games (Big Ten vs. Big East) and Notre Dame in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

