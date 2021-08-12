Saint Francis adds men's, women's crew teams

Saint Francis announced the introduction of Fort Wayne's first collegiate crew program on Thursday. In a press release, the school said it would add both men's and women's rowing teams for the 2021-2022 school year. The teams are open to current and incoming Saint Francis students. Charlie Clark, a board member at G2 Rowing and the race director of the Summit City Sprints, will coach the program.

G2 Rowing will provide the equipment and serve as training partners for the new program. The new teams will train and compete at Shoaff Park.

