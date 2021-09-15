Warriors win to give coach 100th victory

The No. 11-ranked Indiana Tech men’s soccer team defeated Huntington University, 2-0, Wednesday at Warrior Athletic Field and interim head coach David Bokhart notched his 100th career win.

The Warriors shook a slow start for both offenses in the 35th minute as Lucca Motta converted on the penalty kick, the first successful one of the season for the team, to put the hosts up 1-0. After coming out of the break Maxwell Amoako put Tech up 2-0 with his fourth goal in the season in the 48th minute as he corralled a bouncing ball in the box and sent it past the Forester keeper.

Tech dominated the match in shots (21-3) and shots on goal (9-1) while recording seven corner kicks and allowing just one to Huntington.

Jaume Salvado made one save to pick up the win.

Tech (5-1-0) returns to action at 3 p.m. Saturday as it travels to West Virginia University Institute of Technology for their final nonconference match of the season.