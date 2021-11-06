The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Saturday, November 06, 2021 9:10 pm

    Area college basketball

    Tech men, women win; Saint Francis women fall

    JOURNAL GAZETTE

     

    Bethany Worm came off the bench to score 15 points on 6-of-10 shooting (3 of 5 on 3-pointers) and Emma Tuominen also scored 15 as the Indiana Tech women broke away in the fourth quarter for a 66-59 win over Mount Vernon Nazarene in the Warrior Classic at the Schaefer Center. Tied at 49 after three quarters, the Warriors outscored the visitors 17-10 to improve to 5-0. ... 

    Cassidy Crawford had a team-high 24 points and seven rebounds and Meleah Kunkel added 17 points and six rebounds, but it wasn;t enough as the Saint Francis women (1-2) lost to the Saint Francis Saints of Illinois 68-65 in the Catholic Classic at Hutzell Center. ... 

    Cory McKinney scored a game-high 21 points on 8-of-11 shooting as the Indiana Tech men coasted to a 100-65 win over IU-Northwest at the Schaefer Center. Grant Smith had 11 points and 10 rebounds while Rog Stein and Blake Davison added 10 apiece as the Warriors improved to 2-2.

    Share this article

    Share
    Email story

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required
    Newsletters  