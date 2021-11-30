No. 2 Purdue crushes Florida State, 93-65, improves to 7-0

Jaden Ivey scored 18 points, Purdue poured in 12 3-pointers and the No. 2 Boilermakers routed Florida State 93-65 in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge at Mackey Arena tonight in front of a sellout crowd of 14,804.

3 Takeaways

Purdue's offense is so much fun: Purdue is not the No. 1 team in the country in offensive efficiency. In fact, the Boilermakers are second, a bit behind Gonzaga. But it's difficult to imagine a better, more fluid, more multi-layered offense than the one the Boilermakers run. They have so many weapons, so many different places they can go when they need a basket that no team can really hope to contain them all. Florida State did its best, pressuring the ball relentlessly on the perimeter, gambling for steals when Purdue was a little sloppy and getting out in transition off of every possible turnover. But the Boilermakers, despite a few less-than-crisp passes coach Matt Painter will surely harp on, calmly dismantled the Seminoles over the course of 40 minutes. They cut backdoor they fed lobs over the top to Zach Edey – whom Florida State continuously fronted with little help for some reason – and made the extra pass or smart shot-fake when they got the Seminoles in a scramble situation. Purdue wound up with 23 assists on 35 made baskets and could have several more if not for some missed shots around the rim.

Remember when Jaden Ivey couldn't shoot?: The book on Ivey last season was to play off of him and force him to shoot from the outside. It worked often because Ivey shot a pretty miserable 25.8% from 3-point range, a figure that was even worse at the start of the season. Unfortunately for opposing teams, Ivey seems to be much more confident in his outside shooting this season and he had raised his percentage to 37.5% before tonight. Then came his performance against the Seminoles, when he equaled a career-high with four 3-pointers on six attempts, including a pair of long balls from more than 25 feet. Teams can't just sag off Ivey now and he's punishing them by attacking the rim, where he is adept at finishing or creating for a teammate. He can still play out of control at times, but his biggest weakness from a year ago is gone and Ivey is a bona fide star, approaching Carsen Edwards level.

The book on Ivey last season was to play off of him and force him to shoot from the outside. It worked often because Ivey shot a pretty miserable 25.8% from 3-point range, a figure that was even worse at the start of the season. Unfortunately for opposing teams, Ivey seems to be much more confident in his outside shooting this season and he had raised his percentage to 37.5% before tonight. Then came his performance against the Seminoles, when he equaled a career-high with four 3-pointers on six attempts, including a pair of long balls from more than 25 feet. Teams can't just sag off Ivey now and he's punishing them by attacking the rim, where he is adept at finishing or creating for a teammate. He can still play out of control at times, but his biggest weakness from a year ago is gone and Ivey is a bona fide star, approaching Carsen Edwards level. Pouring it on: Purdue was a little sloppy with the ball at times and Florida State grabbed a few more rebounds than the Boilermakers would like, helping the short-handed 'Noles hang around longer than they should have. Florida State cut the Purdue lead from 16 to nine midway through the second half, drawing one of those nervous "Here we go Boilers" chants as the crowd felt the lead slipping away. Never fear, Purdue ripped off an 15-2 run in a four-minute stretch, including three 3-pointers from Sasha Stefanovic and another from Brandon Newman. The second of those 3s, which put Purdue up 20 and forced a Florida State timeout, came off of beautiful two-man action between Stefanovic and Ethan Morton, with Morton faking a pass, getting the defender to bite and Stefanovic relocating for a wide-open 3, where Morton fed him with a perfect pass. The basic point so far this season is Purdue might be held down for certain stretches (or, like tonight, it might hold itself down somewhat), but the Boilers are eventually going to put together a big run. The only successful teams against them will have to weather it.

Player of the Game: Jaden Ivey

Ivey didn't have a huge scoring night, but he was efficient, going 7 of 11 from the field, despite missing a wide-open dunk in transition when he threw it off the back of the rim. The explosive sophomore added six rebounds, two assists and two in-your-face blocks in the first few minutes of the game. His assist numbers don't look particularly gaudy, but he had plenty of hockey assists because Florida State paid so much attention to him when he got into the lane.

Tip-Ins

Purdue has a 12-9 record all-time in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge, the best of any Big Ten team. The Boilermakers have won seven straight at home in the Challenge by an average of nearly 15 points. ... The Boilermakers are 7-0 for just the seventh time since 1940 and first time since 2015-16. ... This is Purdue's first win over Florida State in five tries. The Seminoles beat Purdue in 2018 and 2019. ... The Boilermakers came in with the No. 2 scoring offense in the country (92.3 points per game) and No. 3 in field goal percentage at 53.7%. The Boilers shot 59% tonight, including 63% in the first half. Florida State shot 41%, including 38% in the first half. Purdue was 12 for 25 from beyond the arc. ... The Boilers have gone past 90 points for the sixth time in seven games. ... Fort Wayne native and Blackhawk Christian graduate Caleb Furst had nine points, six rebounds and two blocks in 21 minutes. ... Stefanovic went 3 for 7 from beyond the arc. His three 3s tied him PJ Thompson for 15th on the Purdue career list. ... The Seminoles held a 25-12 advantage in points off turnovers. Florida State starting point guard RayQuan Evans was attending his brother's funeral, starting center Tanner Ngom had a knee strain and reserve center Naheem McLeod suffered from an ankle sprain. None of the three played. ... Caleb Mills led Florida State with 22 points.

What's Next?

Purdue is back in action Friday when it plays host to Iowa (7-0) in both teams' Big Ten-opener at Mackey Arena on Friday. The game will tip off at 9 p.m. and will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network. The Hawkeyes, coming off a 22-9 season in which it climbed as high as No. 3 in the country, lost superstar Luka Garza to the NBA, but has regrouped behind do-everything sophomore Keegan Murray, who is averaging 24.6 points on 61% shooting and 8.9 rebounds. Iowa is coming off a 75-74 win over Virginia and has topped 100 points three times this season. First to 120 wins?

