Pregame: No. 2 Purdue (6-0) vs. Florida State (5-1)

WEST LAFAYETTE – Purdue puts its undefeated record on the line tonight against a short-handed Florida State team in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

The No. 2 Boilermakers are plenty familiar with the Seminoles by now. The teams met in the 2018 Big Ten/ACC Challenge – Florida State won that game. The teams met in the 2019 Emerald Coast Classic – Florida State won that game. Trevion Williams, who played sparing minutes in both of those contests as a freshman and sophomore, said he is out to make a statement tonight against a team that has had the Boilermakers' number. He likely won't be the only player among the upperclassmen feeling that way.

The current Florida State team is obviously different from the teams that beat Purdue, but in many ways it's very similar, as so many 'Noles teams of recent vintage have been under coach Leonard Hamilton: there's a ton of length, some NBA talent, a feistiness on defense that makes life difficult for opponents and an ability to run any of 10 or 11 players into the game.

Tonight, however, the story might be a little different. The Seminoles, who have lost only to now-No. 14 Florida this season, will be without three key players, including two starters. Starting point guard RayQuan Evans is attending his brother's funeral, starting center Tanner Ngom is dealing with a knee strain and reserve center Naheem McLeod is suffering from an ankle sprain. Ngom and McLeod are both 7-footers, but the Seminoles also have 7-foot-1 John Butler ready to go and he'll likely get the bulk of the minutes trying to guard Zach Edey. The task of defending Williams might go to 6-9 senior forward Malik Osbourne, who is FSU's leading scorer and rebounder. Despite Florida State's loss of depth, this game won't be like Purdue's walkover against smaller Omaha on Friday, when getting the ball into the paint meant almost an assured basket or foul for Purdue.

For once, however, Florida State might be the team that faces an opponent with superior depth tonight. Like the Seminoles, Purdue goes 10 deep, but unlike Florida State, the Boilers are at full strength. Guard Isaiah Thompson will return to the lineup tonight after a one-game absence because of a facial injury – he appeared on the bench against Omaha with a black eye – relegating Eric Hunter Jr. back to the bench. Purdue has well more than five starter-quality players, as evidenced by Williams, Mason Gillis and Hunter coming off the bench, and will not hesitate to press its advantage by subbing freely to keep players as fresh as possible. That will neutralize an edge FSU is used to holding.

If the Boilers can avoid getting winded, the game will likely come down to whether Florida State can be the first team this season to really slow down Purdue's high-flying offensive attack. Villanova and North Carolina were unable to do so and stayed in games against the Boilers mostly because they were able to score with them. Florida State is a good offensive team in its own right, but it is not elite and will probably have to get some stops to win this game. Its length will certainly help, but Purdue has so many weapons and ways to beat an opposing defense that it remains a fool's errand to bet against the Boilers getting theirs. At this point in the young season, we still don't know what the Kryptonite is for this Purdue offense, despite the Boilermakers already facing several different styles of defense. Florida State plays yet another style, putting pressure on every perimeter pass and switching nearly every screen. Will that bother Purdue? Not if the Boilers can be strong with the ball and exploit the mismatches those switches create. It's another chance for Purdue to demonstrate its offensive creativity against a quality opponent.

It's also noteworthy this is the first game at Mackey Arena against a major-conference opponent since before the pandemic. There were very good atmospheres in Purdue's first few home games of the season against lesser teams, but it could be absolutely explosive in West Lafayette tonight.

