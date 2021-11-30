Purdue QB Plummer enters transfer portal

Purdue quarterback Jack Plummer, who has started games in each of the last three seasons for the Boilermakers, entered the transfer portal this morning. He will be immediately eligible at his new school.

"After careful consideration, I have decided to enter my name in the transfer portal," Plummer wrote on social media. "I would like to thank Purdue for an amazing four years. ... I will cherish all the memories from my time at Purdue. Boiler Up"

Plummer was the Boilers' Week 1 quarterback this season after winning an offseason competition for the job with Aidan O'Connell and Austin Burton. He started strong, throwing for 558 yards and six touchdowns without an interception in wins over Oregon State and Connecticut to open the season, but he struggled against Notre Dame and Illinois and O'Connell relieved him to throw the winning touchdown pass in the latter.

Since then, Plummer had been a change-of-pace quarterback behind O'Connell, who has gone on to enjoy an All-Big Ten-level season. The Gilbert, Arizona, native has thrown only seven passes since the game against Illinois in late September.

Plummer battled with O'Connell in the offseason prior to the 2020 campaign, as well, but lost that battle. He eventually started the last three games of the season, during which Purdue went 0-3, after O'Connell suffered a season-ending foot injury.

Plummer entered 2019 as Purdue's backup, but became the starter when Elijah Sindelar went down with a shoulder injury. The 6-foot-5, 215-pound signal-caller had a career highlight in relief of Sindelar, throwing for 420 yards and three touchdowns in a win over Maryland. A broken ankle during a win over Nebraska ended his campaign that year.

All told, Plummer threw 26 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions, compiled more than 3,400 yards and completed nearly 65% of his passes as a Boilermaker. O'Connell finally won the years-long (good-natured) battle between them and Purdue was better for it this season, but Plummer has been a constant in the Jeff Brohm Era and the move does hurt Purdue's depth for its bowl game.

It remains unclear whether O'Connell will return for a sixth and final season with the Boilermakers in 2022. If he does not, Burton could compete with former four-star recruits Michael Alaimo (a redshirt sophomore next season) and Brady Allen (an incoming freshman from Fort Branch, near Evansville) for the starting job. Purdue could also be active in the transfer market.

dsinn@jg.net