Ball State to play Georgia State in Camellia Bowl

Ball State will take on Georgia State in the Camellia Bowl, a Christmas Day matchup that will kick off at 2:30 p.m. in Montgomery, Alabama.

The Cardinals' game is the only college football matchup set to be played on Christmas.

Ball State (6-6) earned bowl eligibility with a win over Buffalo in its regular-season finale. The Cardinals, who won a bowl game for the first time in program history last season, will play in a bowl for the second consecutive year for just the third time. (2007/2008 and 2012/2013).

The Cardinals defeated Georgia State 31-21 on Sept. 2, 2016, the first game of coach Mike Neu's tenure in Muncie.

The Panthers (7-5) are a member of the Sun Belt Conference and reached bowl eligibility with six wins in their last seven games. They upset then-No. 22 Coastal Carolina 42-40 on the road on Nov. 13 and led Sun Belt conference champion then-No. 24 Louisiana until the final minutes a week later.

In September, the Panthers led then-No. 23 Auburn 24-12 at halftime before falling 34-24 despite running for 267 yards against the Tigers.

The Camellia Bowl has been played every year since 2014 and the first seven installments were all decided in the fourth quarter, by a combined 32 points.

dsinn@jg.net