Karlaftis officially declares for NFL Draft

Purdue coach Jeff Brohm announced Sunday stars David Bell and George Karlaftis will enter the professional ranks after this season.

Tonight, Karlaftis made that decision official, announcing his intention to forego his final two seasons of eligibility and declare for the NFL Draft.

"The last few years at Purdue have been the best years of my life,” Karlaftis wrote on Twitter. "I have grown both on and off the field through the support and guidance of God, my family, friends, coaches, teammates, support staff, and, of course, our amazing fans.

“After careful prayer and thought, I’ve decided to take the next step and declare for the NFL Draft. I am so excited for the next chapter in my life, but I will always bleed Black and Gold and can't wait to represent Purdue at the next level!"

It remains unclear whether Karlaftis will suit up for the Boilermakers in the Music City Bowl against Tennessee on Dec. 30.

The West Lafayette native, a three-time All-Big Ten performer, has 97 tackles, including 29 for loss and 14 sacks, six pass breakups, three forced fumbles and a fumble return for touchdown in three seasons with the Boilermakers.

dsinn@jg.net