Halftime: No. 5 Purdue 45, Rutgers 36

WEST LAFAYETTE – Purdue's first 3-point attempt today came from Mason Gillis and it missed. The rebound came out to Sasha Stefanovic and he immediately fired up another 3, which was well off the mark but ripped through the net after banking high off the backboard.

Sometimes, all a team needs is one break to get going. Purdue proved the truth of that adage when it followed Stefanovic's banked-in 3-pointer with a string of five made 3s in its next six attempts to open a lead against Rutgers it still holds at halftime. With 20 minutes to play, the Boilermakers are in front 45-36. Trevion Williams leads the way with 11 points on 5-for-5 shooting and Jaden Ivey has 11 points, as well.

The first half was mostly an example of the best offense in the country playing at the peak of its powers. The scoring explosion, which saw Purdue shoot 58% from the field and 6 for 14 from 3-point range, was facilitated in large part by an outstanding stretch from Jaden Ivey, who shook off two extremely difficult games to put together one of his better stretches of the year. Ivey was what coach Matt Painter always asks of his players: simple. The star guard attacked the basket with abandon and went strong to the hoop over and over again. When he found his way blocked, he made the right pass, often finding wide-open teammates because he drawn several defenders into his orbit. As a result, Ivey notched four assists in the first half and got to the foul line eight times. He took just four shots, but that's was what Rutgers' defense was giving him. His decision-making was far better than it had been in recent games and in the final seconds of the half he threw down one of the most impressive dunks of Purdue's season, a one-handed jam over a pair of Rutgers defenders.

Williams also had a monster half. The senior center scored in every way imaginable, starting with a tough hook shot from 12 feet, then coming off a screen and drilling a 3-pointer (just his fifth of the season on 11 attempts) from the top of the key before adding a layup at the rim, hitting a 14-foot jumper after breaking down his defender with some fancy, guard-like dribbling and adding a fadeaway jumper off the window from 10 feet. It was an offensive clinic for one of Purdue's more versatile players and it was needed because starting center Zach Edey was not much of a factor. The 7-foot-4 center scored six points, but he also got lost on defense several times, leading to a handful of Rutgers dunks, including one from Cliff Omoruyi on Edey's head that will likely make SportsCenter tonight. Williams might have to play a significant role all night as Edey is struggling to deal with Omoruyi's athleticism.

Rutgers trailed by as many as 11, but the Scarlet Knights have climbed back into the game, mostly because the Boiler defense has not been particularly good. There have been a handful of good possessions and Purdue is playing hard, but Rutgers is moving the ball very well, getting the Boilers in rotations and knocking down its share of open 3s (4 of 9 from beyond the arc). The Scarlet Knights have hit some tough shots around the rim, as well, and earned extra possessions with five offensive rebounds.

Rutgers has put together its four-game win streak in large because it has played with huge effort and tenacity. Purdue seemed ready for that this afternoon and has mostly matched that energy, especially early when it was hitting shots. Near the end of the half, however, the Boilers went 3:40 without a point and let Rutgers back into the game, as it has done too many times with double-digit leads this season. At halftime, this is shaping up as a terrific game. The team that finds a way to string together stops in the second half will almost certainly win.

