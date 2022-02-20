Pregame: No. 5 Purdue (23-4, 12-4 Big Ten) vs. Rutgers (16-9, 10-5)

WEST LAFAYETTE – When Ron Harper Jr. drained a miracle 40-foot 3-pointer to beat then-No. 1 Purdue 70-68 at Rutgers in December, it felt like a tremendous upset, a team destined to be near the bottom of the Big Ten toppling one of the league favorites.

Maybe not.

After a middling start to the conference season, including an 86-51 blowout loss at the hands of Illinois to open the Big Ten slate, the Scarlet Knights have put together one of the most impressive late-season surges in the conference in recent memory, winning four straight games, all against ranked opponents (Michigan State, Wisconsin, Ohio State and Illinois) to climb into fourth place in the conference standings and move on to the NCAA Tournament bubble despite non-conference losses to DePaul, Lafayette and Massachusetts.

Now, Rutgers has a chance to earn a season sweep of the Boilermakers when it invades Mackey Arena this evening. A fifth straight ranked win would move the Scarlet Knights, improbably, within one game of the conference lead with a manageable schedule remaining.

Purdue, meanwhile, continues to harbor Big Ten title dreams of its own and enters this afternoon's matchup tied for the conference lead with the Fighting Illini and Badgers. The Boilermakers are finally rested, having enjoyed three days off following a stretch of eight games in 19 days. They'll have revenge on their mind when they take on the Scarlet Knights, who handed them their first loss of the season and ended their first-ever run as the No. 1 team in the country.

Purdue might have a significant advantage tonight compared to its first matchup with the Scarlet Knights. In that December meeting in Piscataway, New Jersey, Harper Jr. poured in 30 points on 10-for-15 shooting, helping Rutgers stay in the game until he hit the highlight-reel game-winner. But Harper suffered an injury to his non-shooting hand against Illinois on Wednesday and has been listed as day to day since. It's unclear whether he'll play against the Boilermakers.

If he does play, however, the Boilers have to hope they can manage a better defensive performance than the one that saw Rutgers shoot 52% from the field in the first meeting between these teams. Purdue has struggled defensively all season, but it has held back-to-back teams to less than a point per possession (after failing to do so for nine straight games) and there are signs the Boilermakers are finally starting to hit their stride on defense. They'll likely never be good there this season, but they just need to be good enough to overcome an occasional rough shooting night from the nation's best offense. It will be particularly interesting to see how much playing time Ethan Morton gets this afternoon if Harper plays. Morton was the only player to really make things difficult for the Rutgers star in these teams' first meeting, doing a good job of moving his feet and forcing tough jumpers. Purdue could use that again today.

Regardless of how well Purdue's defense plays, the Boilermakers would love to see a get-well game from their own star, Jaden Ivey. In his last two games, the likely future NBA Draft lottery pick is just 4 for 21 from the field and 1 for 9 from 3-point range. He has five turnovers and four assists in those contests, as well. It's been a puzzling slide, coming so quickly after he put together an all-world performance in a beatdown of Illinois less than two weeks ago.

"These last two games have probably been his two worst games of the season," coach Matt Painter said of Ivey. "You gotta be able to push through things. When you lock into things and you defend and you rebound and you stay process-based, your talent just takes over. When you get frustrated and you try to find your way through scoring, you take some ill-advised shots, you're going to keep struggling.

"He's such a talented player, such a good player, one of the best players I've coached. But I've never coached anyone who didn't struggle at some point. I played with Glenn Robinson. He was the best player in the country and he had tough days. Everybody has tough days, but it's what you do to work through those."

In each of the last two games, Ivey has forced long 3-pointers in the early going in what have felt like attempts to get himself going. After some time off to unwind a little, expect him to attack the basket early and often and be a willing passer this afternoon. Purdue's last two opponents, Maryland and Northwestern, have done a good job of getting back on defense to stop him getting out in transition, where he's most dangerous. Rutgers has seen that film and will likely try something similar, which should leave some open shooters on the wings. If Ivey can find them and notch a couple of assists, he might relax just a bit.

The top priority for Purdue this afternoon is matching Rutgers' physicality. The Scarlet Knights have won their recent games in large part because of supreme effort, dominating on the glass (they out-rebounded Illinois, one of the top rebounding teams in the country, by a ridiculous 42-26 margin) and getting to every loose ball. Purdue has not always been the most rough-and-tumble squad this season and this will be an outstanding, NCAA Tournament-like test for a team with aspirations at a deep March run.

