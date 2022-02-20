Purdue beats Rutgers, 84-72, avenges earlier loss

WEST LAFAYETTE – The Big Ten's long nightmare is over, Rutgers has been defeated.

No. 5 Purdue dispatched the Scarlet Knights, winners of four straight games against ranked Big Ten opponents, 84-72 at Mackey Arena this afternoon behind 25 points from Jaden Ivey and 15 points, seven rebounds and two blocks for Zach Edey.

The Boilers (24-4, 13-4 Big Ten) moved back into sole possession of first place in the Big Ten with the victory.

3 Takeaways

So much for Jaden Ivey's slump: Coach Matt Painter called Jaden Ivey's last two games "probably his worst of the season." Ivey was 4 for 21 in those two contests and committed five turnovers against four assists. Painter emphasized he wanted Ivey to be process-based to work his way out of the slump, to take good shots and make good decisions, regardless of the result. Ivey took that advice to heart and then some this afternoon, when he was as impressive from a decision-making standpoint as he's been all season. He attacked the rim over and over again in the first half and was well-attuned to the number of Rutgers defenders crashing down to defend him. When he was able to get to the rim, he did so (including a huge one-handed slam over two Rutgers defenders that will go down as one of the highlights of Purdue's season) and when he couldn't he kicked out to open teammates on the perimeter. He struggled to hit from the outside again, but he was so efficient in every other way that his overall line was one of his best of the season. That's how a lottery pick breaks a slump.

Player of the Game: Jaden Ivey

Ivey bounced back from those consecutive rough games, going 5 for 6 from 2-point range and adding four assists to his scoring total. He was also 15 of 18 at the foul line, setting a new career-high for free-throw attempts in a game. It was the second time this season he's got to the line at least 10 times. It was Ivey's 10th 20-point performance of the season. The super sophomore's only blemish was a 0 for 5 performance from 3-point range, where he is 1 for 14 in his last three games.

Tip-Ins

The Boilermakers are 24-4 for the fourth time in the last 35 seasons. ... Purdue is 15-1 at Mackey Arena this season and has won six in a row at home. ... The Boilermakers came in as the No. 1 offense in the country according to Ken Pomeroy's offensive efficiency rankings, scoring 1.23 points per possession. The Boilermakers notched 1.38 ppp tonight and shot 53% from the field. ... Edey came into the game leading the nation in field goal percentage at 67.8% and went 5 of 6 from the field tonight. ... Stefanovic went 3 for 7 from beyond the arc, moving him into a tie with Chad Austin for most 3s at Purdue. He has made a 3-pointer in 29 straight games, the third-longest streak in Purdue history. ... Rutgers wing Ron Harper Jr. played despite suffering an injury to his non-shooting hand against Illinois on Wednesday. He had 12 points on 4 for 9 from the field after notching 30 points, including the 40-foot game-winning 3 at the buzzer when these teams met in December. ... Fort Wayne native Caleb Furst, a Blackhawk Christian graduate, scored two points. He was assessed a technical foul for inadvertently hitting Rutgers forward Paul Mulcahy with a flying elbow as he tried to get post position. ... Among those in attendance were former Purdue stars Walter Jordan, a Northrop grad who played for the Boilermakers from 1974 to 1978 and is in the top 10 in program history in scoring and rebounds, and Vince Edwards, who helped the Boilers to back-to-back Sweet 16s in 2017 and 2018 and a Big Ten title in '17.

What's Next?

The Boilermakers will be back in action Saturday when they travel to East Lansing, Michigan to take on No. 19 Michigan State (18-8, 9-6 Big Ten) at the Breslin Center. The game will tip off at noon and will be broadcast on ESPN. The Spartans have lost four of their last five, including a defeat at the hands of former Purdue associate head coach Micah Shrewsberry and Penn State on Feb. 15. Michigan State will take on Iowa in Iowa City on Tuesday before facing Purdue.

