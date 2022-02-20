Purdue rolls past Rutgers, reclaims sole Big Ten lead

WEST LAFAYETTE – There have been games this season in which Purdue has stumbled to unimpressive victories – and some losses – against mediocre opponents. On those nights, it's difficult to imagine the Boilermakers reaching their stratospheric potential and making the deep March run many are expecting. December's loss to Rutgers was one such performance.

Then there are days like today, when Purdue puts its entire arsenal on display and demonstrates why it has been considered one of the best teams in the country all season. On days like today, anything short of a trip to the Final Four seems like it would be a massive disappointment. That's likely far too high of an expectation to put on any team, but the Boilermakers have felt deserving of it at times this season and today's 84-72 triumph over the previously-surging Scarlet Knights was one of those times.

The main reason for Purdue's success today was Jaden Ivey, who scored 25 points despite going 0 for 5 from 3-point range by exploding to the rim over and over again and willing himself to the foul line. His Baptizing-the-Masses-level dunk over a pair of Rutgers defenders late in the first half will get most of the attention, but the two tough drives he undertook before that were crucial in helping slow Rutgers' momentum after the visitors had cut an 11-point lead to one. In what turned out to be the game's biggest moment, Ivey found a way to make a play, as he has all season.

The game was an offensive clinic from the super sophomore, who flashed to the rim for a layup on the opening possession and then dished four assists in a 5:52 stretch as Rutgers loaded the paint to stop his forays to the rim. After two games where it felt like he was forcing shots, Ivey did exactly what coach Matt Painter had been asking of him; he made good decisions with the ball in his hands.

"We want him to be aggressive," Painter said of Ivey. "Sometimes (defenses) take away a lot of things from him because he's a good player and when they do that and he gets the ball out of his hands, he really gives us a dynamic that I think separates us, to be frank with you. When he doesn't do that and he has pre-determined thoughts, that's when the tough shots and turnovers come.

"Today I didn't see pre-determined thoughts. (Rutgers) put 2-3 people on him, he found some (open teammates), they gave him space and he was aggressive. He's dynamic. A couple of those drives, there's not too many people in college basketball that can do that."

The only blemish on Ivey's ledger was an 0-for-5 mark from 3-point range, which runs his total to 1 for 14 over the last three games. That's something to monitor going forward, but the good news is that four of the 3-point attempts (all except a heat check in the first half) were in the flow of the game. He didn't force anything. He's too good a shooter to keep missing when he takes good shots.

Ivey helped stake the Boilers to a 20-point lead early in the second half with 11 points during a 22-3 Purdue run. At that point, the only question remaining was whether the hosts would let Rutgers climb back into the game, as they have done – frustratingly – many times this season. The Scarlet Knights hit some tough shots and made a few mini-runs that cut the deficit to as few as 10, but the Boilermaker offense always found a way to open up the lead again. One of the bigger shots was a layup for Fort Wayne native Caleb Furst off a pretty pass interior pass from Trevion Williams to stop a 13-4 Scarlet Knights spurt.

The biggest factor in Purdue staying at least semi-comfortably in front was its ability to handle Rutgers' full-court press. The Boilermakers have struggled most of the season against zone pressure, but they were poised tonight, turning the ball over just once against the press and getting a few easy baskets after they broke it.

"Just our confidence," Painter said of where the Boilermakers have improved against the press. "We're not schematically doing anything different than what we've done before. ... You see Eric Hunter (Jr.) feels good about himself handling the press, changing speeds, changing direction. Our guys have done a good job timing their flashes.

"It's not hard. ... We make it look hard sometimes. The more time we give it (in practice) the better we do. We gave it time the other day."

The ability to break the press, Ivey's dashes to the rim, strong interior play from Williams and Zach Edey (a combined 26 points on 10-for-14 shooting and 11 rebounds) and a modicum of shooting (the Boilers missed 11 of their last 13 3s but got off to a very hot start and still finished a respectable 8 for 22 from deep) was enough to give Purdue a 1.38 points-per-possession average against one of the Big Ten's more physical, defensively-minded teams. (For comparison, Purdue's season average, the best in the country, is 1.23 points per possession). The Scarlet Knights, the hottest team in the league, had no answers for Purdue most of the afternoon.

That was important because Rutgers shot 51% from the field in its own right and would have had a chance to win if Purdue's offense had gone cold in the second half. The Boilers' defense wasn't bad, but Rutgers made its share of tough finishes around the rim and did a good job of rotating the ball, beating good defense with better offense on several occasions. Make no mistake, this is a Scarlet Knights team that can make noise in March, which makes Purdue's win this afternoon all the more impressive.

"They're tough to cover," Painter said of Rutgers. "They're a good team. That's probably the greatest Quad 2 [beating Rutgers at home is not an elite "Quad 1" win as the NCAA Tournament selection committee defines it because the Scarlet Knights' rating from the committee remains too low currently] win in the history of college basketball. ... If you've got better teams than Rutgers going to the tournament, it's going to be the greatest team ever. They're fabulous."

Purdue took that fabulous team apart for a significant chunk of the afternoon and again staked its claim as the best team in the Big Ten. With only three games left on the conference schedule, the trophy is finally coming within reach for the Boilermakers.

