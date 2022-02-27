Purdue QB Michael Alaimo enters transfer portal

Purdue quarterback Michael Alaimo, a former four-star recruit, entered the transfer portal this week after playing sparingly his first two seasons on campus.

"I would like to thank my coaches, my teammates and everyone that has helped me get to where I am today," Alaimo wrote in a message on Twitter. "After careful consideration and constant prayer, I have decided to enter the transfer portal with 4 years of eligibility and explore other opportunities. Ever Grateful, Ever True."

Alaimo's decision comes just days before the start of Boilermakers spring practice, which is scheduled for Monday. The Montvale, New Jersey, native was the first highly-ranked quarterback prospect coach Jeff Brohm brought to West Lafayette, checking in as the 12th-ranked pro-style passer in his class and the No. 261 player in the country, per 247sports.com.

Alaimo did not play at all as a true freshman in 2020 and then was part of a four-way battle for the starting quarterback job heading into 2021. Although Brohm mused the 6-foot-4, 225-pound gunslinger might have the strongest arm of any of the four quarterbacks, Alaimo ended up as the fourth-stringer, behind Aidan O'Connell, Jake Plummer and Austin Burton.

O'Connell turned in an All-Big Ten season, throwing for 3,712 yards and 28 touchdowns as the main starter in a 9-4 campaign that ended in a Music City Bowl victory over Tennessee. Plummer and Burton got some snaps late in the year as change-of-pace quarterbacks, but Alaimo did not log a pass attempt and only ran the ball one time.

Plummer announced at the end of the regular season he planned to transfer and eventually landed at California, but O'Connell said in December he would return for his final season of eligibility, meaning Alaimo's path to significant playing time in 2022 was narrow. Making it narrower still was the impending arrival of four-star Class of 2022 quarterback recruit Brady Allen out of Fort Branch, the No. 10 quarterback in his class. With four-star quarterback Rickie Collins, the No. 14 signal-caller in the country, committed to Purdue in the '23 class, it's possible Alaimo decided there was not enough of an opportunity for him to win the starting job going forward.

