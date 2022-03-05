Boilermakers head into Big Ten Tournament with gritty, flawed victory

WEST LAFAYETTE – It's difficult to call Purdue's victory 69-67 victory over Indiana this afternoon a "get-well" game, seeing as how some of the issues that have plagued the Boilermakers all season – inability to hold leads and poor free-throw shooting being the most prominent recently – nearly cost them another game today.

But on Senior Day, in the regular-season finale, coming off back-to-back buzzer-beating losses, against an Indiana team coach Matt Painter magnanimously called "hungry" after the game, the Boilers will take it. They sent seniors Trevion Williams, Eric Hunter Jr. and Sasha Stefanovic out with a victory in their final game at Mackey Arena. Or rather, that trio sent themselves out in victory, considering they scored Purdue's final 17 points and combined to make nearly every big play down the stretch, culminating in Hunter's successful contest of explosive Indiana guard Xavier Johnson on the game's final play. Johnson thought he got fouled, but as Hoosiers coach Mike Woodson pointed out, there was no whistle, therefore it was not a foul.

After the game, coach Matt Painter took a few minutes to talk about a Purdue senior class that has won a Big Ten title, will play in three NCAA Tournaments and has a chance, if the Boilers get a couple of breaks, to end the program's four-decade Final Four drought.

"(College) is a long journey," Painter said. "There's a lot of hardships, there's a lot of tough times. The landscape of college basketball now is a lot different, but I don't believe (Purdue) is different. Every one of these (seniors) had an excuse or a reason to leave Purdue. All of them decided to stay and fight through adversity. ... These guys have shown a lot of resiliency."

All three players got their turn to speak, as well. Williams ended the player remarks with a recognition of Purdue's fans:

"I love every one of you guys in this building," the All-Big Ten center said, to uproarious cheers.

Before that emotional moment, eighth-ranked Purdue had to win a basketball game. Though the Hoosiers had lost six of their last eight contests, the win did not come easily. Indiana led for a good chunk of the second half after the Boilermakers coughed up a 13-point first-half advantage. The secret sauce for Indiana was a devastatingly effective pick-and-roll game run by Johnson, who scored or assisted on the final 11 points of the first half and dished nine assists in the second half after Purdue had bottled him up for the first 16 minutes of the game. It was a continuation of a season-long trend that has seen the Boilermakers struggle to keep high-powered guards out of the paint. If Indiana had gone better than 5 for 20 from 3-point range – Johnson created plenty of open looks for his teammates – the Hoosiers probably would have come into Mackey and won. It was a very similar script to Purdue's 62-61 win over Maryland: a quick guard (in that case, Fatts Russell) keeps the opponent in the game even though the Boilers are clearly the better team. If Purdue happens to draw a team featuring a guard with that kind of athleticism and poise in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, an upset is not out of the question, even against a No. 14 or 15 seed.

Still, there were significant positives to take away from this game. First, the Boilermakers won for just the second time this season when scoring fewer than 70 points (they improved to 2-6 in such games, compared to 23-0 when scoring more 70 or more). Painter has been harping all season on his team needing to win games when it does not make shots. Well, the Boilermakers shot a season-worst 40% from the field this afternoon and found a way to win.

The plays that made the victory possible were in large part 50-50 balls, to which Purdue seemed a hair quicker all afternoon. Hunter noted the team's goal is always to grab 70-80% of those and, to my eye, it seemed as though the Boilermakers hit that benchmark today. Sometimes those types of plays don't show up in the stat sheet, but they did in this game: Purdue grabbed 14 offensive rebounds and had a 15-2 advantage in second-chance points. That was maybe the decisive factor in the game.

"If (the other team) knocks our first action out, we get into motion (offense)," Williams said. "Once we get into motion and we got a shot up, our third option has to be, go get the offensive rebound. That's our mindset and we've improved in that area. We really pride ourselves on rebounding the basketball."

Those are the types of gritty hustle plays the Boilermakers need to make if their world-class offense isn't firing on all cylinders. It has not been lately – Purdue has scored fewer than 70 points three games in a row for the first time this season – but the Boilers found a way to win anyway today. That's progress.

It was also encouraging to see Hunter perform the way he did. With Indiana's defense keying on Jaden Ivey (2 for 11 from the field, 10 points), Hunter was not facing much resistance at the rim when he beat his man off the dribble. He used that knowledge to go 4 for 6 from inside the arc, knocking down a couple of scoop shots high off the glass over desperate lunges from Indiana bigs, who were late getting over in help. He finished with 17 points and would have had 19 had the last of those scoops, which would have put Purdue up four with 44 seconds left, fallen. Instead it went halfway down and came out, but Painter praised the decision to shoot it. Having other options in the backcourt besides Ivey will be key as the Boilers navigate good defenses in postseason play.

After the game, Painter was asked to give his take on the team as it stands now. He had told the crowd during his Senior Day speech, "I know we're 25-6 and you wanted us to be 31-0, but it's an unbelievable feat for these guys to win 25 games going into the Big Ten Tournament." Overall, he seems to believe his team has a chance to make a run, if it holds on to the ball.

"As a coach you're always greedy, you want to be better," Painter said. "Just trying to get consistency. I know we're 25-6 and we're going to be second or third in the league, but I feel like if we can give ourselves a chance and not turn the basketball over, I like our chances. Doesn't mean we can't get beat ... but when we take care of the basketball, we give ourselves a pretty good chance to win the game. It's not the only thing that matters. I thought our defense has been better in the last couple weeks, but we're still not where I think we need to be. We just have to keep working."

Purdue will keep working and hoping its offense and defense, which have come together only in short spurts this year, can gel heading into the postseason. This is a team with a Final Four ceiling and a first-round exit floor.

