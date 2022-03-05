Halftime: No. 8 Purdue 33, Indiana 29

WEST LAFAYETTE – Purdue is the better team, but Indiana is hanging around.

The Hoosiers got to the under-12 timeout with the score tied because they were shooting 57% from the field, but that's far above the usual level of this offense and as the half wore on, Purdue's defense began to tell. At the break, the Hoosiers are hitting just 40% from the field and the Boilermakers lead 33-29 behind 10 points from Eric Hunter Jr.

The biggest similarity between this game and the one the Hoosiers won in January is Trayce Jackson-Davis's complete lack of impact on the contest. Indiana tried to establish Jackson-Davis in the post in the early going, but Purdue sent a second defender at him on several occasions and when he was one-on-one with Zach Edey, Jackson-Davis just had nothing for the 7-foot-4 star. On defense, the 2019 Indiana Mr. Basketball worked hard, but he can't really be expected to defend Edey or even Williams. At halftime, Jackson-Davis, an All-American and Indiana's leading scorer, has two points on 1 for 2 from the field. He subbed out less than seven minutes into the game in favor of 7-0 center Michael Durr, who did a decent if not perfect job defensively and battled Edey hard on the boards. I expect to see more of that as the game goes on. It's difficult for Indiana, but it will likely have to win against one of the best teams in the country without its best player contributing much of anything.

Indiana's relative early success – the score was tied at 14 midway through the half – was fueled in part by some cold outside shooting for Purdue. The Boilermakers missed five straight 3-pointers after making their first two, but that was not because the looks weren't good – most of them were. As the half reached its latter stage, Purdue knocked down a couple from the outside and began to open up a lead. Eric Hunter Jr. and Sasha Stefanovic, a pair of seniors who will be recognized after the game, splashed 3-pointers in quick succession during a 12-0 run that changed the tide of the game. Purdue got whatever it wanted offensively – Edey was swallowing up IU point guards on the pick-and-roll, leaving Hunter free to operate off the dribble – and locked down on the Hoosiers on defense, forcing Indiana into eight straight misses, several of which came on long, contested jumpers. Even the shot that broke the string, a Parker Stewart 16-footer, was well-defended.

Worse for Indiana, Purdue dominated the glass, giving itself second chances and snuffing out any for the Hoosiers. The Boilermakers won the battle of the boards 18-15 and had an 8-0 advantage in second-chance points after grabbing seven offensive rebounds. Several times late in the half as Purdue pulled away, Trevion Williams grabbed an offensive rebound when Jackson-Davis missed a box-out. With barely four minutes to play in the half, Hoosiers guard Parker Stewart body-checked Mason Gillis after a rebound for a technical foul. Several possessions later, Gillis pump-faked Hoosiers forward Jordan Geronimo out of his shoes so badly that Geronimo went flying out of bounds and Gillis was able to finish a layup. The Mackey Arena crowd laughed rather than cheering.

Indiana's only real chance to get back into this game was illustrated at the end of the first half: Xavier Johnson must go on an absolute tear. After Johnson and Rob Phinisee combined for 38 points the first time these teams met, Purdue did a much better job of pressuring IU's point guards on the perimeter for most of the period. Late in the half, however, Johnson was able to get in the lane repeatedly and either score or drive and kick. He led the Hoosiers on a 9-0 run to close the half and has eight points and three assists at the break. Somehow, Indiana is within striking distance. Did the Hoosiers weather the storm or was the late run fool's gold? We're about to find out.

