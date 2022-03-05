No. 8 Purdue beats Indiana, 69-67, in thrilling regular-season capper

WEST LAFAYETTE – Eric Hunter Jr. scored 17 and added five rebounds and five assists and No. 8 Purdue survived against Indiana despite letting a 13-point first-half lead get away. The Boilermakers won 69-67 at Mackey Arena this afternoon despite 18 points and a career-high 12 assists from Hoosiers point guard Xavier Johnson. Johnson threw up a half-court shot with three seconds on the clock on Indiana's final possession, trying to draw a foul.

The Boilermakers finish the regular season 25-6 and 14-6 in Big Ten play, while the Hoosiers are 18-12 and 9-11 at the conclusion of their regular-season schedule.

Purdue has defeated Indiana 10 of the last 11 times the teams have met and has not lost back-to-back contests since 2013.

3 Takeaways

Parker Stewart can defend: Parker Stewart was brought to Indiana as a shooter and offensive playmaker. At the beginning of the season, he was one of the hottest 3-point shooters in the Big Ten, hitting close to 50% during Indiana's non-conference schedule and fueling IU to a huge Crossroads League win over Notre Dame. At that point in the season, however, Stewart was a minus on the defensive end, getting beaten off the dribble on a regular basis. The former Tennessee-Martin and Pittsburgh star has cooled off as a shooter in recent months – his 2-for-9 performance from deep against Rutgers on Wednesday in a must-win game was less than ideal – but he has become a much better on-ball defender as the season has worn on. In recent games, Stewart has drawn some very difficult defensive assignments and has handled them relatively well. He did a very good job most of the night against Malaki Branham of Ohio State, but Branham hit a bevy of tough fadeaway jumpers over good Stewart contests. Today, the 6-foot-4 guard drew his toughest assignment yet: Jaden Ivey, one of the most explosive players in the country. In one of the key developments of the game for the Hoosiers, Stewart held the Purdue star to just 2 for 11 from the field and 10 points, few of which were easy. Stewart has done a great job of moving his feet to stay in front of his man and Indiana's defense collapsed to help on the few times Stewart was beaten off the dribble. Slowing down Ivey is not something Stewart would have been capable of in December. If he gets hot shooting again, he could be an extremely valuable player in the postseason.

Player of the Game: Xavier Johnson

Johnson continued late-season star turn, making a string of good decisions late in the first half and early in the second half to help the Hoosiers claw back into the game. He went 7 for 15 from the field and turned in his first double-double since Jan. 9, 2019. He added five rebounds and three steals. He has six steals in the last two games. Johnson got some help from Indiana shooters, specifically Kopp, who finally knocked down some of the outside shots he opened up for them. He did not commit his first turnover until 2:15 remained in the game.

Tip-Ins

This was the 215th all-time meeting between the in-state rivals. The Hoosiers beat Purdue 68-65 at Assembly Hall on Jan. 20, snapping a nine-game Boilermakers win streak in the series. Lafayette native Rob Phinisee hit a game-winning 3-pointer for IU with 14 seconds left in that victory. Phinisee had four points on 2-of-7 shooting today. ... The game was the regular-season finale for both teams. ... The Boilermakers went 16-1 at Mackey Arena this season. ... Purdue has won 25 games nine times during coach Matt Painter's 17 years at the helm. The Boilers had only reached that mark six times before Painter took the job. ... Today's game was the 600th Painter as a head coach across 18 seasons (17 at Purdue, one at Southern Illinois). ... The Boilermakers are 23-0 this season when they score 70 points and 2-6 when they don't. ... Indiana came into the game as one of the "First Four Out" in ESPN's NCAA Tournament projections. ... It was Senior Day at Mackey Arena. Boilermakers seniors Trevion Williams, Sasha Stefanovic and Hunter were honored after the game. All three have one year of eligibility remaining, but seem unlikely to return. ... Edey came in leading the nation in field goal percentage among qualifying players at 67.5%. He went 5 for 11 today, but had a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds. ... Indiana came in leading the Big Ten and 16th in the country in field goal percentage defense at 39%. The Boilermakers came in No. 3 in the nation in shooting percentage at 50.1%. The Boilers shot 40% today. ... Purdue shot 11 of 20 at the foul line against Wisconsin on Tuesday and 7 for 17 against Indiana the first time these teams met this season. The Boilermakers went 14 of 21 at the line today. ... Fort Wayne native Caleb Furst, a Blackhawk Christian graduate, had two points and a rebound in four minutes. ... Kopp went 4 of 6 from 3-point range, tying his season-high for made 3s. It was the first time he's made at least three in a game since Nov. 30 against Syracuse. ... Indiana has led with less than six minutes to go in six straight games and has lost four of them. ... Among those in attendance were long-time Purdue coach Gene Keady, former Purdue sharpshooter Ryan Cline, former Indiana governor and US Vice President Mike Pence and current Gov. Eric Holcomb.

What's Next?

Both teams will play next in the Big Ten Tournament at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Indiana will be the No. 9 seed and face Michigan or Michigan State on Thursday in the tournament's second round at 11:30 a.m. on the Big Ten Network. The Wolverines (16-13, 10-9 Big Ten) and Spartans (19-11, 10-9) each play a game Sunday. The results will determine the No. 8 seed.

Purdue will be either the No. 2 or No. 3 seed in the tournament. As a top-four seed, the Boilers will get a double-bye into the quarterfinals and will open play Friday. If Illinois beats Iowa on Sunday, Purdue will be the 3-seed. A Hawkeyes win leaves the Boilers as the No. 2.

dsinn@jg.net